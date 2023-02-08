Nissan is holding a Nissan Futures event showcasing how the company is shaping the future of sustainable mobility and innovative design. It’s being held at its global headquarters gallery until March 1.
As part of the launch, Nissan unveiled a physical concept model: the Max-Out EV convertible. The model was previously shown in virtual form as part of the Nissan Ambition 2030 vision, which seeks to build 23 electric models, 15 new electric vehicles and a global electric sales mix of 50% by 2030.
Created on the concept of “being one with the car”, the Nissan Max-Out two-seater convertible is designed to provide a sense of openness while offering a dynamic driving experience.
WATCH | Nissan reveals radical Max-Out EV convertible concept
Nissan is holding a Nissan Futures event showcasing how the company is shaping the future of sustainable mobility and innovative design. It’s being held at its global headquarters gallery until March 1.
As part of the launch, Nissan unveiled a physical concept model: the Max-Out EV convertible. The model was previously shown in virtual form as part of the Nissan Ambition 2030 vision, which seeks to build 23 electric models, 15 new electric vehicles and a global electric sales mix of 50% by 2030.
Created on the concept of “being one with the car”, the Nissan Max-Out two-seater convertible is designed to provide a sense of openness while offering a dynamic driving experience.
The Max-Out features a steering yoke with an illuminated top half, a pair of large lounge-type seats than can be flattened to create more storage space and a big-size main display screen.
It has an all-wheel-drive system via an electric motor at either end of the car that contributes to optimum weight distribution. Both motors support regenerative braking while the all-wheel drive controls torque and braking for each wheel individually to maximise traction.
Guests at the event can also gain an understanding of the company’s decade-long initiatives in Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) and other technologies through two panel discussions on February 21.
The Max-Out is unlikely to hit the production lines, but it may form part of the Nissan Ambition 2030. The world is still going to need convertible EVs.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure