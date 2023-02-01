Moving beyond the nostalgia of the past, Magasa said contemporary Mitsubishi models, including the ASX and Eclipse Cross, have helped the brand cement its reputation for attractive, reliable, well-built and attainable alternatives to the mainstream.
Mapping out Mitsubishi’s comeback plan in South Africa
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Supplied
While Japanese brand Mitsubishi Motors has a strong pedigree, local consumers will agree the firm has been out of the limelight for some time.
That could change in 2023 as the automaker readies to intensify efforts, bolstered by the prospect of new products.
We flew to Cape Town for the day to catch a sneak peak at its latest Outlander and hear about forthcoming plans.
The experience included face time with brands managing director Thato Magasa, who took the reins in March 2021. Magasa has been involved with the brand's distributor, Motus Group, since 2009.
He had previously held titles of operations manager for Mitsubishi and general manager of sales at Renault. He holds a Bachelor of commerce accounting and a Master of business administration degrees.
Magasa spoke about cultivating high-quality retail experiences for customers, citing the days when Mitsubishi had an alignment with Mercedes-Benz in the country.
"Our customers are extremely brand loyal. This is among our strengths," Magasa noted during lunchtime conversation.
"Consumers still remember products such as the Colt with respect. Offerings like the Pajero in both long- and short-wheelbase versions, as well as the Pajero Sport, continue to hold their values on the pre-owned market," he said.
Image: Supplied
Moving beyond the nostalgia of the past, Magasa said contemporary Mitsubishi models, including the ASX and Eclipse Cross, have helped the brand cement its reputation for attractive, reliable, well-built and attainable alternatives to the mainstream.
In 2022 the brand sold 4,315 new units, the most popular being Pajero Sport, Triton and Xpander.
Last year entry to the ASX line-up became more accessible with the launch of a trimmed-down ES grade version. The hugely underrated Triton range also gained a more affordable offering in the form of the GL, available in double-cab or workhorse-aimed single-cab configurations.
The latter wears its grafter status more obviously, sporting rugged black plastic bumpers and steel wheels. The double-cab GL, meanwhile, is less identifiable as an entry-level grade, with full colour-coding, attractive alloys and an interior that is pleasantly appointed.
At the event we had a chance to familiarise ourselves with the Triton and Pajero Sport, as well as the Xpander multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).
More exciting was the reveal of the imminent new Outlander. Expected towards the middle of 2023, the latest iteration will pack a 2.5-litre petrol engine. It cuts a stylish profile in the flesh, with a distinctive frontal design and a cabin that takes an upmarket turn versus predecessors.
We all know consumers in the country have a penchant for highly-specified, leisure-orientated double-cabs. Also in the works from the Mitsubishi stable is a flagship Triton, likely to take cues from the brand's RalliArt motorsport division.
The brand said it has been eyeing activity in the high-end MPV space, where the likes of the Hyundai Staria, Kia Carnival, Toyota Quantum VX and Mercedes-Benz V-Class contend. From Mitsubishi's portfolio, we could see the local introduction of the Delica, a plush minivan with lounge-like seating and a quirky, spaceship-reminiscent exterior. An Xpander Cross with a tougher repertoire of exterior accoutrements is on the cards too.
In addition to new metal, the Mitsubishi dealership network is set to be expanded, while a salesforce retention programme will be implemented. Jeffrey Allison, general manager of marketing at Mitsubishi, said dealer awards would be reintroduced, as well as the launch of customer loyalty programmes.
