Audi boosts local EV infrastructure with 43 new charging stations

Good news for all you EV owners. Audi South Africa, in partnership with Rubicon, announced on Tuesday it has brought 43 additional EV charging stations online across the country.
These newly erected charge points can accommodate 57 electric vehicles simultaneously, at varying capacities, regardless of the vehicle model or brand. This is on top of the German marque’s contribution of 70 EV charging connection points nationwide in 2022.
The latest rollout includes the first DC 200kW ultra-fast charger (with solar back-up) in the country. Installed at the popular Mall of Africa, this high-power unit enables ultra-fast charging capabilities with compatible vehicles. The battery pack of the Audi e-tron GT, for instance, can be rejuiced in as little as 15 minutes depending on its state of charge.
The rest of this second phase of infrastructure investment comprises four 100kW (DC), eight 60kW (DC), five 25kW (DC) and 25 22kW (AC) fast EV chargers installed at convenient locations across the country to serve existing EV customers. The commissioning of the first and second phase of charging infrastructure means Audi and partners GridCars and Rubicon have installed 76 fast and ultra-fast EV chargers across South Africa while the total number of DC and AC charging connectors contributed by Audi stands at 127.
“The rollout of our second phase of EV charging stations is the next step in realising our vision of sustainable mobility and living our mantra that the ‘Future is an Attitude’,” said Sascha Sauer, head of Audi SA.
“EVs are the future of mobility and we’re investing not just in hardware infrastructure, but in making electric mobility simpler and more widely available for South Africans, thus enabling the local EV market to grow. By fulfilling our promise from early 2022, we’re demonstrating our commitment to helping take South African into the future of mobility”.
The newly added 43 chargers are spread across the provinces as follows:
Gauteng: 15
Western Cape: 11
Eastern Cape: 10
KwaZulu-Natal: 4
Mpumalanga: 2
Free State: 1
Audi boosts local EV infrastructure with 43 new charging stations
Image: Supplied
