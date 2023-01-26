×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motoring

These are your twenty-one 2023 SA Car of the Year finalists

By Motoring Staff - 26 January 2023
The Honda Civic RS will be battling it out for Midsize category honours in this year's competition.
The Honda Civic RS will be battling it out for Midsize category honours in this year's competition.
Image: Supplied

The 2023 South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition, presented by the SA Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ), is gearing up to crown the country's ultimate vehicle champion at a gala event in June. With a long-standing history dating back to 1986, this event showcases the pinnacle of innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.

Here are the top 21 finalists in alphabetical order and by category:

1. Compact

Renault Clio 5

2. Compact Family

BAIC Beijing X55

Nissan Qashqai

Opel Mokka

VW Taigo

3. Midsize

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Chery Tiggo Pro 8

Honda Civic RS

Hyundai Tucson

Kia Sportage

4. Premium

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Kia Sorento

5. Adventure SUV

Ford Everest

6. Double Cab

Ford Ranger

Isuzu D-Max

7. Luxury

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

8. Performance

Audi RS3 Sedan/Hatch

9. New Energy

Audi e-tron GT/RS e-tron GT

Haval H6 Hybrid

Toyota RAV4 E-four

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge

The final round of scoring will begin shortly and continue until the end of March 2023, incorporating data from Lightstone for the competition's automated scoring, based on market segment sales volumes and spec-adjusted competitor pricing.

“The 2023 COTY Committee wishes all contenders good luck,” says Mabuyane Mabuza, chairperson of the 2023 COTY Committee. “The category winners and the overall winner of the SA Car of the Year competition will be announced on 1 June.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read