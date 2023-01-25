Commenting on the interior, curious passersby in mall parking lots drew parallels to more expensive vehicles. One noted how the seats looked similar to those in a Range Rover.
REVIEW | Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max impresses with extra punch
An increasing number of South African motoring consumers will consider a Chinese car in 2023.
Last year Haval and Chery enjoyed strong performances in terms of sales, supported by desirable product offensives.
In 2022 Chery enjoyed its return, coming to market with the Tiggo range: 4 Pro on the compact end, 7 Pro in the middle and seven-seater 8 Pro catering for larger families.
Towards the end of the year, it launched the 8 Pro Max, the flagship version powered by a 2.0l, turbocharged-petrol, four-cylinder engine. Before this, buyers could only have a 1.6l motor in the Tiggo 8 Pro.
We recently spent time in the more powerful derivative. It offered a pleasant reacquaintance, as we had reported extensively on the Tiggo 8 Pro last year, which included an in-depth comparison alongside the Haval H6.
Visually, it is identical to the Executive grade, with attractive alloy wheels, dazzling bright-work, a distinctive pin grille and a silhouette that is modern and sophisticated overall. Our grey test unit turned heads. There is no doub the large Chery makes a strong visual statement. And take note of the four-pipe arrangement.
Image: Supplied
Commenting on the interior, curious passersby in mall parking lots drew parallels to more expensive vehicles. One noted how the seats looked similar to those in a Range Rover.
They are covered in soft leatherette upholstery, with ample padding and head restraints that fold on either side to cosset the head. Quality in the Tiggo 8 Max is difficult to fault. The soft touch points and textured materials are admirable. Switchgear does not feel brittle or flimsy.
We were reminded of certain minor quirks, however. When indicating to turn left or right, the vehicle’s camera displays a full view of the corresponding side. A useful feature, but one that seems to deactivate certain buttons on the steering wheel: you cannot change audio tracks or radio stations during this time. The infotainment system ticks all the boxes, but lacks in terms of visual pizzazz. And that rear-view mirror, with its trick tunnel vision, truly hurts the eyes.
The Max benefits from privacy glass as standard, enhanced sound dampening and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems. That means forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control with emergency braking assistance, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring.
Now let’s talk about that new engine. It’s a stout performer, delivering 187kW and 390Nm. The brand quotes a 0-100km/h time of 7.3 seconds, which is nothing to be scoffed at. When you plant the right pedal down, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max complies with a fair amount of thrust, but not in an especially cohesive, linear kind of way.
Image: Supplied
The front wheels are often overwhelmed as the vehicle struggles for purchase. Around town, it shows a propensity for jerkiness, as the power comes in abruptly after moments of lag. The seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission is smooth on the go, but it struggles to hold the vehicle sufficiently in low-speed conditions.
We noticed how it rolls backwards and lurches forward in traffic, or in situations where one is trying to park. Achieving near Chery’s claimed consumption of 7l/100km is ambitious, too. In the real world, it’s more like 12.5l/100km.
On the open road, the engine is far more agreeable and allows the Chery to cruise with confidence. In this setting, one could not help but feel the same level of punch (and better economy) would have been experienced in the version with the slightly smaller motor.
Perhaps the addition of hybrid technology later this year could transform the Tiggo 8 into the rapid and tractable smooth operator that Chery was intending with the Max.
The vehicle costs R629,900, which is a considerable bargain when you study its specifications sheet and take into account what fellow range-topping C-segment rivals without third-row seating go for. At that price you can almost overlook certain shortcomings as this is a good package overall.
