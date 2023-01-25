A lot changes in a decade. The South African new car market was a different space in 2013. Back then, nobody could have predicted how swiftly Chinese carmakers would up their collective game (and sales performance).
Nor would we have fully anticipated the relatively decent pace at which the electrified vehicles story would progress. We were probably a lot more optimistic about the end of load-shedding, too.
In 2013 there was an interesting spread of cars released to the local market.
Here is a selection of a dozen that, in my view, are poised for modern classic status.
Volkswagen Golf 7 GTI
Launched: July 2013
How much it cost then: From R368,300
Oh yes, the venerable Volkswagen Golf 7 GTI (above). The regular Golf 7 raised the bar for the breed, with quality and refinement standards that will probably not be repeated in the post-Dieselgate era of the firm. The GTI built on this excellence, with unflappable dynamics, a sophisticated interior to rival more premium cars and an overall character that is (compared to the 8) decidedly soulful. You could also have it in manual.
Cool modern-day classics turning 10 in 2023
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Jaguar F-Type
Launched: July 2013
How much it cost then: From R845,000
Trading on all the equity and nostalgia of the hugely iconic E-Type, the F-Type marked a return to roadster roots. It replaced the four-seater, grand tourer XK model. In V6 S guise, the roofless feline was a balanced thing, delivering an utterly glorious six-cylinder growl replete with snaps, crackles and pops. In feral V8 flavour, it was a tail-happy playmate with murderous tendencies. The I-Pace might have ushered in a silent, zero-emissions future for Jaguar, but the F-Type celebrated the high-performance spirit that embodied the brand since inception.
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG
Launched: August 2013
How much it cost then:R599,500
Launched before Mercedes-Benz announced Mercedes-AMG would become its own division, the A45 AMG was a true game-changer for the hot hatchback genre. It is largely credited as the pioneer of the so-called hyper hatchback breed. Packing a heavily-boosted four-cylinder, it sprinted to 100km/h from standstill in 4.6 seconds. Quite impressive even by current standards.
Image: Supplied
Opel Astra OPC
Launched: February 2013
How much it cost then: R435,000
There was a time when Opel had its own cachet and appeal. Under the Stellantis era, the company peddles models that are effectively rebodied Peugeot offerings. Not a bad thing necessarily, but much of that unique Opel identity has been lost, including arms such as the OPC performance department. The Astra (J) OPC not only looked sensational, it also had a potent 206kW 2.0-litre engine, Brembo brakes and a limited-slip differential. Okay, it was not the most poised contender in the hot hatch league at that time, but its wild character was appealing.
Image: Supplied
Peugeot 208 GTi
Launched: July 2013
How much it cost then: R259,900
The current Peugeot 208 is a fantastic package for anyone willing to look in the opposite direction of the evergreen Volkswagen Polo. Fans wanting a bit more fizz are no longer catered for, as they were with the previous 208, boasting a GTi in the range. Serving up chic three-door styling, generous equipment levels and a 0-100km/h sprint time of just under seven seconds, it ticked the B-segment hot hatchback boxes and more. Peugeot chose the Aldo Scribante circuit in what was formerly known as Port Elizabeth as its launch venue.
Image: Supplied
BMW 3-Series GT
Launched: July 2013
How much it cost then: R410,500
The BMW GT family of vehicles is not the most beloved or desired, but those with a fetish for large, premium hatchbacks could see the appeal. Following the 5-Series GT, BMW aimed to expand the 3-Series family with a GT variant, sporting a hatched rear, frameless windows and slightly larger frontal dimensions. It was offered to our market instead of the more conventional Touring version, which probably would have sold better than the GT did. Still, for its rarity (and practicality) factors, the GT holds left-field appeal.
Image: Supplied
Citroën DS3 Cabrio
Launched: May 2013
How much it cost then: R219,900
Every few years Citroën experiences a comeback of sorts in South Africa. The hype is usually short-lived. However, around 2010, the brand enjoyed a resurgence that almost looked like it could have been sustained, especially thanks to the release of the DS family, which included the super little DS3. In 2013 the model became even more desirable with an open-air Cabrio version, using an electrically-operated sliding fabric top, in a style like the Fiat 500C. Character in spades, tidy road manners and attainable al fresco thrills, it was a high point for Citroën locally.
Image: Supplied
Ford Fiesta ST
Launched: May 2013
How much it cost then: R254,500
Ford relies on fewer model lines to make sales in our country than it did 10 years ago. The Focus was a relatively popular car then, as was the B-segment Fiesta. It was fun to drive even in humbler formats, but the wick was really turned up with the three-door ST. Its 1.6-litre, turbocharged engine served up cracking performance. Those chunky Recaro front seats did a great job of holding occupants in place, with the serious lateral forces the driver would inevitably be pushing behind the wheel. It was a true hot hatchback in every sense. The Fiesta ST was attainable, brilliant to look at, equipped generously and endowed with performance that enabled it to nip at the heels of pricier machinery.
Image: Supplied
Hyundai Veloster
Launched: April 2013
How much it cost then: R259,900
The Hyundai of today is a far cry from the Hyundai of yesteryear. Little over decade ago it was getting into the stride of its resurgence, with a Car of the Year victory for the Elantra and an attempt at a more performance-orientated streak in products such as the Veloster. In case you forgot, the quirky hatchback had two doors on one side and a single door on the other. The last time Hyundai sold a coupé in our country was the Tiburon. While the Veloster was a reasonably good steer blessed with interesting aesthetics, the go failed to match the show. That was remedied somewhat with a boosted version down the line.
Image: Supplied
Mini Paceman
Launched: May 2013
How much it cost then: R296,500
Mini experimented with an assortment of body formats that were eventually chopped. That included a dainty two-seater coupé and roadster, as well as oddities like the Paceman, effectively a Countryman with two doors and a sloping roofline. A budget-friendly BMW X6 in spirit perhaps. Premium mobility for the urban jungle, the Paceman was a niche product from the outset. They even gave DJ Fresh one to cruise around in for a bit.
