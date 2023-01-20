×

Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

By Ignition TV - 20 January 2023

Join the Buyer’s Guide team as they compare fun to drive compact cars under the R200k mark. The Audi Q5 goes up against other premium mid-sized SUV rivals and we ask the question: should you sell an eight year old VW Passat if you've already rebuilt the engine?

