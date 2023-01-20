Luxury cars dominated, with 60% of the top 10 vehicles being supercars, while electric cars featured just three times in the top 20. The Porsche Taycan came fourth overall and managed to hold the research participants’ gazes the longest, with an average time of 5.63 seconds — significantly longer than any other vehicle in the study.
“We know a car’s design is a huge factor for people in their car-buying journey,” said AutoTrader editorial director Erin Baker.
“Using eye-tracking technology is a really exciting way to discover which motor designs are grabbing our attention.
“This study is also a reminder of how important a vehicle's exterior is to a potential buyer, so be sure to show off the car you're selling at its best — from getting the chassis cleaned and bodywork polished and gleaming to taking flattering photographs for your listing.”
New study reveals the 20 most eye-catching cars in the world
Image: Supplied
A new study from the UK's largest automotive marketplace AutoTrader has used unique eye-tracking technology to discover which cars are the most attractive to the human eye.
Research participants were asked to look at a series of 40 images of the world's best-selling car models while their eye movements were tracked to discover which vehicles capture attention the quickest and which hold our gaze the longest. These two tracking metrics were combined to give each car model its own “eye-catching” score.
German manufacturer Porsche was in first place with the brand’s beloved 911 securing an impressive 91%. The sportster held participants’ gazes for 2.51 seconds on average, with individuals taking just two-and-a-half seconds to find it on their screen.
Japanese brand Lexus came joint second place with its V8-powered LC500, alongside Ferrari’s coveted F40 — a 1980s legend that can reach speeds of more than 320km/h. Both these beautiful supercars came out of the study with an eye-catching score of 88%.
