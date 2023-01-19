Tech Specs
REVIEW | The BMW iX3 is the ultimate urban-driving machine
Senior motoring writer
Image: Supplied
BMW has become proficient at the electric vehicle (EV) game. After spending time with and being impressed by the sedan i4, it was time to check out the new iX3, the electric version of the X3 SUV.
This battery-powered model benefits from the range-wide aesthetic enhancements of slimmer headlights, twin-power domes on the bonnet and restyled tail light clusters introduced in 2021. It’s distinctly eye-catching thanks to stylish 20-inch M aerodynamic alloy wheels, a R13,600 optional extra, but the rest is pure X3.
Accommodating a rack of batteries in the floor panel leaves it 175kg heavier, 8mm lower and with a 40l deficit in boot space compared with standard models. It has a 510l cargo bay, enough by market standards, and this can be expanded by folding down the rear seats to yield 1,560l. The wheelbase is unchanged at a roomy 2,864mm.
The iX3 is available in M Sport only, with Inspiring or Impressive feature packs. The former, fitted to the test car, brings metallic paintwork, adaptive suspension, automatic tailgate operation, panoramic glass roof, electrically adjustable seats, sport-leather steering wheel, storage package and three-zone automatic climate control with preheating and preconditioning function. The Impressive adds acoustic glazing, head-up display, a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and BMW IconicSounds.
Our unit also featured black Vernasca leather, smartphone connectivity, parking assist with camera, heated driver and front passenger seats, adaptive LED headlights with high-beam assist, leather M steering wheel and Connected Drive as standard.
The single electric motor sends 210kW and 400Nm to the rear axle. It's not the most powerful, but a rush of speed comes with a prod of the throttle. BMW says it takes 6.8 seconds to sprint from 0-100km/h, yet it felt quicker. Top speed is a modest 180km/h and BMW claims a 460km range on a full charge.
The test car returned 390km before it was dangerously close to empty, enough mileage for my urban travel needs.
It has customisable driving — Comfort, Sport and Eco Pro. Charging the 80kWh battery from about 10% capacity to full takes about six hours on an AC charger and should take two to three on DC.
Image: Supplied
On the road, the iX3 wafts impeccably and the damping does an excellent job of absorbing bumps and crevices. It’s not easily caught out by loose surfaces or sharp bends thanks to a well-sorted chassis and good grip, despite low-rolling resistance rubber.
Stability control monitors any mishaps and you can confidently enjoy yourself with high-speed cornering. Be gentle on the throttle when pulling away, maintain city speed limits, use the integrated energy recuperation systems and there should be sufficient juice in the batteries to last for longer ranges.
Enjoy speedier driving and it will empty more quickly.
Another positive spin is the R1,306,000 price tag. This represents huge savings of R372,000 and R438,600 over the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi E-tron 55 quattro respectively. The iX3 also undercuts the Jaguar i-Pace EV400 by R768,300. It's worth noting the price parity between the iX3 and its conventional BMW cousins. It costs a paltry R10k more than the BMW X3 3.0d.
You buy the iX3 because you want the marketable strengths of the X3 range, but rely on scarce Eskom juice. Admittedly, this is a pitfall mindset in these days of load-shedding, but doesn't take away from the iX3 being a brilliantly executed and relatively affordable electric SUV.
It's the car to consider if work and play is within suburban borders, with the X3 3.0d the more attractive choice for nomadic lifestyles.
Image: Supplied
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Electric
Capacity: 80kWh
Power: 210kW
Torque: 400Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Single-speed
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Rear-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 180km/h (claimed)
0-100km/h: 6.8 seconds (claimed)
Range: 461km (claimed); 390km (as tested)
Emissions: 0g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Navigation, climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, keyless start, adaptive suspension, power tailgate, panoramic glass roof, electric seats, sport-leather steering wheel, three-zone automatic climate control, preheating and cooling function, stability control, ABS, start-off assistant, hill-descent control, six airbags, rain-sensor wipers, park-distance control, drive modes, tyre-pressure sensor, electric mirrors
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Two-years/unlimited km vehicle; eight years/100,000km battery
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R1,306,400
Lease: R27,851 per month at 10% interest over 60 months, no deposit
BMW iX3 M Sport
WE LIKE: Looks, performance drive quality, zero fuel consumption
WE DISLIKE: Load-shedding
VERDICT: The perfect X3 for urbanites
MOTOR NEWS star rating
Design *****
Performance ****
Economy *****
Ride *****
Handling *****
Safety *****
Value For Money *****
Overall *****
Competition
Mercedes-Benz EQC, 300kW/760Nm — R1,679,000
Audi Etron 55 quattro 300kW/664Nm — R1,745,000
Jaguar i-Pace EV400 AWD Black, 294kW/696Nm — R2,074,000
