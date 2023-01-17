These were South Africa’s 30 best selling new vehicles in December
New vehicle sales in December 2022 ended a strong year for the South African motor industry which continued to outperform expectations despite stock supply shortages.
There were 41,783 cars and commercial vehicles sold during the month in a year that saw total sales ending at 528,963 units, a 13.9% increase on 2021 while still 1.4% below the pre-pandemic 536,612 units sold in 2019...
These were South Africa’s 30 best selling new vehicles in December
Group motoring editor
New vehicle sales in December 2022 ended a strong year for the South African motor industry which continued to outperform expectations despite stock supply shortages.
There were 41,783 cars and commercial vehicles sold during the month in a year that saw total sales ending at 528,963 units, a 13.9% increase on 2021 while still 1.4% below the pre-pandemic 536,612 units sold in 2019...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure