Motoring

Toyota aiming to build 10.6-million vehicles in 2023

By Reuters - 16 January 2023
Toyota on Monday said it expects to produce as many as 10.6-million vehicles in 2023.
Image: Supplied

Toyota on Monday said it expects to produce as many as 10.6-million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection if it faces an impact from parts supply shortages.

The Japanese car giant said that it set a baseline production volume with a downward risk fluctuation range of about 10% if it would encounter shortages in the supply of parts, such as semiconductors.

