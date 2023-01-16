Toyota on Monday said it expects to produce as many as 10.6-million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection if it faces an impact from parts supply shortages.
The Japanese car giant said that it set a baseline production volume with a downward risk fluctuation range of about 10% if it would encounter shortages in the supply of parts, such as semiconductors.
Toyota aiming to build 10.6-million vehicles in 2023
Image: Supplied
Toyota on Monday said it expects to produce as many as 10.6-million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection if it faces an impact from parts supply shortages.
The Japanese car giant said that it set a baseline production volume with a downward risk fluctuation range of about 10% if it would encounter shortages in the supply of parts, such as semiconductors.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure