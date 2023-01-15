Suzuki to launch five-door Jimny in South Africa

Suzuki has confirmed it will launch a more spacious five-door Jimny in South Africa alongside the existing three-door range.
Boasting more rear legroom and boot space, the five-door version of the plucky little 4x4 had its global debut at Auto Expo in India on Thursday. It shared the stage with another all-new compact SUV, the Fronx, based on the recently-launched Baleno hatchback.
The five-door Jimny and the Fronx are both production-ready models and while timing is still to be confirmed, both models are heading to South African shores.
SUZUKI JIMNY
The five-door Suzuki Jimny brings the compact 4x4's all-terrain appeal to a wider audience. A tiny boot has been one of the criticisms of the three-door Jimny and the new five-door variant is 360mm longer to offer more luggage space, while width and height remain unchanged. The wheelbase is stretched by 340mm to 2,590mm.
Enlarging the cabin has also allowed for unique interior features such as front seats that can fold flat to connect with the rear seat and create two cushioned sleeping spaces, says Suzuki.
There are no mechanical changes and the vehicle is powered by the same 1.5l petrol engine and choice of five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmissions.
It has also kept the ladder frame chassis, 210mm ground clearance and AllGrip four-wheel drive system that allows for a change between 2WD and 4WD on the fly. The five-door Jimny is also equipped with its stablemate's low range 4WD system for technical off-road driving.
The larger new Jimny has an approach angle of 36 degrees, a breakover angle of 24 degrees and a departure angle of 50 degrees. The three-door Jimny offers 37, 28 and 49 degrees.
More information on a local launch date and exact specifications and range will be made available at a later stage.
SUZUKI FRONX
The new Fronx has been unveiled with two engine options, starting with a 1.2l naturally-aspirated petrol engine with outputs of 66kW and 113Nm of peak torque. This engine can be paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automated manual.
The more powerful engine option is a turbocharged 1.0l unit with a 1.0-litre, Booster Jet (turbocharged) engine with 73kW and 147Nm, and transmission choices are a five-speed manual or six-speed auto.
At 3,995mm it is the same length as the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which was renamed the Brezza when the second generation was launched in 2022.
