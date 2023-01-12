South African armoured vehicle specialist SVI Engineering has developed a new B6 discreet package for the latest version of the Nissan Patrol, which provides the luxury SUV the highest level of civilian protection available without a special permit.
The Bashewa-based firm’s armoured Patrol offers 360-degree B6 protection against assault rifles, including the AK47, R5 and R1. The example pictured here furthermore boasts optional B6 floor armour, while a bespoke SVI-designed bullbar is also available.
Though Toyota’s Land Cruiser 300 has fast become a firm favourite with SVI clients seeking a B6-armoured luxury SUV with off-road capability, the launch of a concealed protection package for the Patrol lends the company’s customer base more choice, says SVI business development director Nicol Louw.
The armour package makes use of custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, composite materials and high-grade 38mm ballistic glass. A suspension upgrade is included to manage the additional mass, as are upgraded door hinges and protection for critical under-bonnet components.
Louw says the added mass is easily handled by the Patrol’s naturally aspirated 5.6l V8 petrol engine, which delivers heady peak outputs of 298kW and 560Nm to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.
The 360-degree B6 armouring solution for the Nissan Patrol is priced from R981,823 (excluding VAT), while the list of options includes B6 roof armour, B6 floor armour, a PA system and heavy-duty runflat rings for the tyres. The build time is around four months.
SVI also offers a B4 package — providing protection against handguns up to a .44 Magnum — priced from R722,158 (excluding VAT).
Nissan Patrol gets a discreet armour package from SVI
The luxury SUV gets B6 protection against assault rifles
Image: Supplied
