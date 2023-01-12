×

Motoring

Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022

From Lamborghinis to Rolls-Royces, well-heeled buyers went on an unprecedented spending spree

12 January 2023
Denis Droppa
Group motoring editor

Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce released their 2022 global sales figures this week and they all have one thing in common: record growth.

Deep-pocketed buyers went on an unprecedented spending spree to achieve record-breaking sales for luxury and sports marques, which were able to meet increased demand despite disruptions to global supply chain and parts availability for production...

