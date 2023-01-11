These proved to be comfortable and complemented the overall demeanour of the T-Roc. With it based on a Golf platform, rear passenger space is a bit limited. The boot has two configurations with the floor adjustable to sit level with the boot sill or sit lower to just on top of the spare wheel to add a fair amount of extra space.
ROAD TEST | VW T-Roc is hip but pricey
The December holidays granted us the opportunity to test a Volkswagen T-Roc Design 1.4 TSI (the entry-level in the range) for an extended period.
The T-Roc was facelifted last year and VW sharpened the package just that little bit, making it more appealing to buyers in an ever-evolving market.
The Ascot Grey paint along with the optional black panoramic roof provides an appealing aesthetic. The paint seems to change colour in different light. It’s interesting and a few people commented on it during the test period. The optional 18-inch “Grange Hill” alloy wheels create a sporty and contemporary look.
Stylish new fog lamps in the front, a grille-wide LED daytime-running light that links up with the LED headlights, and LED rear lights have been added as well.
The interior wasn’t left behind and received a host of upgrades. The newest generation VW infotainment system is employed offering wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto via a USB-C connector. A wireless charger is an option included on the test vehicle. The instrument cluster features a digital display as standard. Everything feels well put together. The optional panoramic sunroof created a sense of space with the curtain open. The electric and heated seats were covered in the optional grey leather trim.
These proved to be comfortable and complemented the overall demeanour of the T-Roc. With it based on a Golf platform, rear passenger space is a bit limited. The boot has two configurations with the floor adjustable to sit level with the boot sill or sit lower to just on top of the spare wheel to add a fair amount of extra space.
Driving the T-Roc is a no fuss affair with the 110kW, four-cylinder 1.4-litre turbocharged engine providing adequate performance. The eight-speed automatic transmission of the Tiptronic variety is easier to live with in town driving compared to the previous dual-clutch transmission found in older Volkswagens. It selects gears smoother, albeit not as fast as the DSG.
The adaptive cruise control system works very well and makes highway driving effortless. We managed to drive from Johannesburg to Pretoria during peak hour stop-start traffic without ever touching the brake or accelerator, solely relying on the ACC.
Fuel consumption is a mixed bag. The on-board computer reports an average of 8.6l/100km for our time with the vehicle, which 90% consisted of town driving. In real world terms, it’s just under 10l/100km when working it out manually. This is due to the high urban usage, but on the highway, the consumption on a trip from Pretoria to Johannesburg indicated around 7.5l/100km on the on-board computer, with the adaptive cruise control active. Returning to Pretoria yielded a 6.3l/100km indication.
Living with the vehicle for a month was a pleasurable experience. The T-Roc does everything is asked of it as a daily driver. It’s comfortable, it has all the creature comforts one expects of a vehicle today, and the performance is adequate enough for the purpose. At a R563,800 base price, it’s not the cheapest option in the segment, with the options added to the test vehicle edging the price past the R630,000 mark. A figure which makes it difficult to ignore contenders that offer more for similar money.
