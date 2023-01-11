ROAD TEST | Kia Sportage GT-Line S has the magic

It is easy to snigger at Kia products from two decades ago. Naming was not a great strength of the brand, with titles like Shuma and Magentis failing to stir South African car buyers as much as handles from the German and Japanese brands. Odd nameplates aside, its crop of products at that point could hardly be described as attractive either.
But they did earn a reputation for being priced competitively and equipped generously, in addition to boasting fairly strong levels of durability. Even at that point, Kia was no stranger to the automotive business. It had starting building motorcycles, commercial vehicles and passenger cars under licence as far back as 1957. But it was in the 1990s that it began dabbling with the idea of producing its own, unique model lines. In 1993 the first Sportage was born, at a time when Kia had an alliance with Ford and Mazda.
By 1997 Kia had fallen on hard times, declaring bankruptcy. Fellow South Korean firm Hyundai acquired half the company in 1998, which set the brand on a steadier footing, strengthening its impetus to continue in the car business. Two decades ago Kia was still finding its feet, but they were making the right moves. In 2006 the firm poached Peter Schreyer, formerly of Audi and Volkswagen design, to start leading a fresh visual identity. The brand was making huge investments in research and development, as well as establishing facilities in large global markets.
Suddenly we were beginning to take notice of Kia as more than a peddler of cheap, funny-looking cars from South Korea. They got better at the naming thing too: think of titles like Soul, Optima and Stinger. Offerings like the Cerato (and stylish Koup model) changed consumers' outlook towards Kia. The game really changed when the third-generation Sportage was launched. Stylistically, it made a bold statement with its Tiger Nose frontal treatment and confident proportions. Versus its predecessor, the model was a dramatic step-up, not only in a visual sense but from quality and refinement perspectives too. The recipe matured with the follow-up model, which grew even more defined in the physique department, taking on a countenance that some likened to a Porsche Cayenne. Not an unflattering parallel by any means.
ROAD TEST | Kia Sportage GT-Line S has the magic
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The latest, fifth-generation Sportage arrived in the country last year and was well received. We spent an extended period of time with the model over the December shutdown. Our test unit was the range-topping GT-Line S version, visually identical to the GT-Line Plus, but with more tricks up its sleeve. Diamond-cut, 19-inch alloys with a swirl pattern, swanky bright-work and assertive design embellishments distinguish the GT-Line from regular siblings. Even in standard form, it must be said the new Sportage is quite an expressive piece of design.
The latest model gains a future-forward execution, with a character that is decidedly more radical than stablemates like the small Sonet or full-sized Sorento. Whereas some sport-utility vehicle families use the same template varying in size, Russian Doll style, the Sportage is certainly not going to be confused with anything else in the range. Or anything else on the road, for that matter. It makes competitors like the Volkswagen Tiguan look outright boring. The inside of the Sportage is just as praiseworthy. From the metal, Y-shaped door release handles to the chunky, three-spoke wheel (with flat bottom edge); you can tell they worked hard to make just about every fixture a talking point.
Image: Supplied
Then there are the amenities. It is replete, as standard, with just about every nice-to-have a discerning buyer would want in 2023. A panoramic roof, front seats that are heated and ventilated, a heated steering wheel, mood lighting, an electric tailgate and wireless smartphone charging are among the highlights. Infotainment is handled by a central 12.3-inch screen, whose display is clear and with simple-to-use menus.
The instrument cluster is also digital, as you would expect. On the driver assistance front, the GT-Line S boasts adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping aid, while a collision-avoidance system is capable of deploying anchors autonomously should driver not react timeously to a hazard. All grades are powered by a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine, producing 132kW and 265Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic sending power to the front wheels. It does a fair job of maintaining steam on the freeway, but around town, from standstill, a lurching tendency was noticed.
Image: Supplied
There also seemed to be a lumpy nature to its power delivery in urban settings. Perhaps we grew accustomed to the smooth town habits of the other vehicle in the garage over December, a plug-in hybrid. A torque-rich diesel motor would be flattering to the Sportage. Consumption over the month with the GT-Line S was 8.6l/100km.
There is no doubting the new Sportage is an excellent package. At R749,995 the range-topper, with its premium feel and features, makes a compelling argument. Consider the same money could not get even you into base versions of similarly sized Germans like the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class.
