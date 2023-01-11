Making our way to the friendly city of Durban required an early start. Wheels up at 3am, with a stop at the fuel station first. With a tank size of 40l, a full tank cost us R741.33 for 30l. This gave us a range of 446km, which meant a top up on the way as Durban is 637km from Tshwane. Music on full blast, we hit the N3.
The HR-V is powered by a 1.5-litre, i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a continuously-variable transmission. The naturally-aspirated motor, with its power output of 89kW and 145Nm, is a bit sluggish. The engine drones under its high revs and needs turbocharging for the extra push to overtake, or perhaps just please those with a heavier foot.
ROAD TEST | Honda HR-V serves style and economy
Image: Supplied
The holidays are the most anticipated time of the year, and more so in Mzanzi. Nowhere in the world do people "Dezember" like South Africans. It’s a month and a verb. The endless braais, parties and vacations with our family and friends that we most look forward to.
A vacation to the coast was long overdue for my friends and I. For the road trip down to Durban we needed a comfortable and roomy stead, but most importantly, one that would be light on fuel.
In my hands landed the keys to the Honda HR-V Executive for an extended test over the holidays. Having driven it at the launch in Cape Town not too long ago, I was looking forward to spending more time in it. Mostly because of its good looks. It’s coupé-esque rear, sleek headlights, distinctive grille and one-piece style tail light design make it a true boutique crossover.
Image: Supplied
What do we mean by that? Well, crossovers that are positioned to be more of an accessory with focus placed on its looks rather than outright practical use. Inside, a simplistic and clean layout greets you. Leather seats and a double panel sunroof open up the space in the cabin. The sunroof, however, doesn’t open and is for for aesthetic appeal.
The cockpit and dashboard area are minimalistic, with rotary dials for the air-conditioning system as well as traditional buttons for other basic functions. An advantage when travelling in a group is not having to take turns charging phones as the HR-V has two ports in the front and two in the back as well as a wireless charging pad. Overall the build quality is faultless and has a premium feel to it. An eight-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility floats on top of the dashboard, completing the modern feel of the cabin.
Image: Supplied
Honda claims the HR-V has 304l of boot space, which proved tricky for our large bags, thanks to the sloping roofline, so some concessions had to be made. Although it is marginally shorter (4,330mm vs 4,347mm), than its predecessor, it is slightly wider (1,790mm vs 1,772mm) and has an 8mm longer wheelbase, which gives rear passengers 38mm more space to stretch their legs.
Image: Supplied
Making our way to the friendly city of Durban required an early start. Wheels up at 3am, with a stop at the fuel station first. With a tank size of 40l, a full tank cost us R741.33 for 30l. This gave us a range of 446km, which meant a top up on the way as Durban is 637km from Tshwane. Music on full blast, we hit the N3.
The HR-V is powered by a 1.5-litre, i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a continuously-variable transmission. The naturally-aspirated motor, with its power output of 89kW and 145Nm, is a bit sluggish. The engine drones under its high revs and needs turbocharging for the extra push to overtake, or perhaps just please those with a heavier foot.
Image: Supplied
What its lacked in power, it made up for it in fuel efficiency, however. We were able to achieve an average of 6.2l/100km cruising on the highway and a return of 8.5l/100km while driving in city. Would we say the premium feel, build quality and sexy stylish looks are enough to overlook the lack of engine power? Well, it’s an easy yes for the relaxed driver and a compromise for others. At R469,000 for the base model and R554,500 for the Executive derivative, the HR-V shouldn't be a hard sell.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure