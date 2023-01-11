The EQE will be the fifth Mercedes-EQ model to be launched in South Africa following the introduction of the EQA, EQB, EQC and EQS last year.
The sporty business saloon offers all the essential functions of the EQS in a slightly more compact format.
At market launch, the local model range will initially comprise two variants: the EQE 350+ with power outputs of 215kW and 565Nm, and the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC with 350kW and 858Nm. The EQE 350+ has a claimed driving range of up to 645km and the EQE 43 should manage 535km.
Both cars boast a top speed of 210km/h. The EQE 350+ sprints from 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds, with the more powerful model achieving 4.2 seconds.
More details on the local Mercedes-EQE range will be announced later this month. Later this year, Mercedes will introduce SUV versions of the EQE and EQS, bringing the local battery EV model range to seven, the most extensive and varied offered by any manufacturer.
EQE to be launched as Mercedes’ fifth electric car in SA
Vehicle has a claimed driving range of up to 645km
Image: Supplied
