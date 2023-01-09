×

Motoring

WATCH | Sneak preview of upcoming ‘Gran Turismo’ movie

Film tells the true story of British gamer who broke into racing

By Motoring Reporter - 09 January 2023
The movie also stars Orlando Bloom and is set to be released in theatres on August 23.
Image: Supplied

Sony has revealed a sneak preview of Gran Turismo, an upcoming biographical sports movie based on the popular video game series of the same name.

Inspired by a true story and directed by Neill Blomkamp, Gran Turismo stars Archie Madekwe as Jann Mardenborough, a British gamer who broke into real-life racing by playing the game.

Gran Turismo publisher Sony Computer Entertainment ran a competition with Nissan called GT Academy between 2008 and 2016. It pitted gamers against each other for the chance to become a Nissan factory driver. In 2011 Mardenborough became the third and youngest winner of the GT Academy competition, beating 90,000 entrants.

He was rewarded with a drive in the Dubai 24 Hour race and subsequently competed in the F3 European Championship, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Japanese Super GT series among others.

The movie also stars Orlando Bloom of Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean fame, and is set to be released in theatres on August 23.

