Motoring

WATCH | Aston Martin teases its DBS 770 Ultimate

The 566kW grand tourer marks the end of a petrol-powered era for the British firm

By Motoring Reporter - 04 January 2023
The DBS 770 Ultimate will end a petrol-powered era for Aston Martin's grand tourer.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin has teased the DBS 770 Ultimate, which will be launched later this month as the final version of the DBS grand tourer.

It marks the end of a petrol-powered era for the British firm which aims to make every one of its models available with an electrified powertrain by 2026, starting with a Valhalla plug-in hybrid in 2024.

Ferocity is about to be unleashed.

Aston Martin has provided few details about the DBS 770 Ultimate, except to say the car is re-engineered and has a sharper dynamic focus coupled with exquisite design, with only 499 examples to be made.

We also know the 770 badge refers to the 5.2l twin-turbocharged V12 engine's output in horsepower, which equates to 566kW in metric terms, making this one of the most powerful road-legal Astons ever built.

Performance figures are not quoted, but expect the DBS 770 Ultimate to trim a few tenths from the regular DBS's 3.4-second 0-100km/h time, while top speed could also exceed the base car's 340km/h figure.

Like the standard DBS, the 770 will have a lightweight carbon fibre body, and the price is expected to be well over £300,000 (about R6m).

