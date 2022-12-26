Former Formula One driver Philippe Streiff has died at the age of 67, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said on Saturday.
Frenchman Streiff started 53 F1 Grands Prix and raced for Renault, Ligier, Tyrrell and AGS during his F1 career, which began in 1984. He earned his only podium finish in 1985 with Ligier.
A preseason testing crash in Brazil in 1989 left him paralysed and curtailed his racing career.
“He showed incredible guts and determination throughout his life. The way he overcame his accident and rebuilt his life was inspirational,” Domenicali said.
Former F1 racer Phillipe Streiff dies aged 67
