Italian coach builder Bertone joins the modern hyper car ranks

The year 2022 saw a number of legendary Italian design houses go it alone and bringing out originals. Though a one-off, Zagato brought out the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB; Automobili Pininfarina debuted the Battista hyper GT. NowItalian design house Carrozzeria Bertone has announced the new GB110 hypercar. The new model celebrates the firm's 110th anniversary, and is limited to just 33 units.
Bertone says the GB110 is the first in a series of limited edition, ultra high-end sports cars to come, and that the car will run on a fuel made from plastic waste.
Jean-Franck Ricci, CEO of Bertone has confirmed the car with a wheelbase of 2,630mm produces 820kW and 1,100Nm. It will sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.79 sec, 0-200 in 6.79 sec and 0-300 in 14 sec. The maximum speed will be over 380km/h through an all-wheel drive system and a seven-speed transmission. The company doesn't share more details except to say the development of the chassis is based on components from a German manufacturer.
It rides on 21/22-inch front/rear mix tyres and features an independent double wishbone suspension with four-way dampening adjustment. This will allow the owner to fully personalise and set up the vehicle for every possible use, according to the company.
There are no interior images as yet but the design has scissor doors, and a low-swept silhouette that reminds one of a Lamborghini Huracán mixed with a Bugatti Chiron.
The GB110 is designed to radiate the concept of complex elegance, and to look powerful from all angles, according to its maker
The company has been through ups and downs over the past century and brought to life some truly gorgeous metal, and others such as the fully-electric Bertone Blitz of 1992.
It's now under new ownership and some of Bertone's design smash hits include the Fiat X1/9, the unforgettable Peugeot 406 coupe, Aston Martins, Ferraris and Lamborghinis, including the timeless Muira.
