It's the most powerful iteration yet of the all-new Ford Mustang that's expected in 2023. This is the first of a series of Dark Horse versions with more power, aggressive aero treatment and paddock-specific elements and suspensions tuned for racetrack use. These will be Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R derivatives.
The entry-level Dark Horse is both a street and track fighter that's powered by 5.0l Coyote V8 with 368kW and 567Nm on tap, bettering the 357kW offered by the standard GT model.
The fourth-generation of the sonorous V8 engine has been upgraded with a dual intake and dual throttle body induction system, forged piston connecting rods found in the even more powerful Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, strengthened camshafts for track-durability, and extended operation closer to its 7,500rpm redline. A free-flowing exhaust system with an active valve to restrict the amount of noise made by the car is standard fare.
“Every time someone gets behind the wheel of a Mustang, we know they want to feel that strong connection to their vehicle — and we’re just as invested in creating that bond,” said Suzanne Robinson, Coyote engine programme supervisor.
“With the increased responsiveness you get from the new dual throttle bodies, we’re wringing every ounce of performance we can out of our engine so Mustang enthusiasts can have that experience.”
For those who want the dashing Stallion look without the prospects of high fuel consumption, Ford continues to offer the all-new 2024 Mustang EcoBoost with a new 2.3l EcoBoost four-cylinder engine with twin scroll turbocharging. This brings 234kW and 474Nm to the foal. Both engines will be available in coupe and convertible styles.
The all-new 2024 Mustang coupe and convertible models go on sale in the US starting in the summer of 2023 but Ford South Africa has not yet confirmed an arrival date for the slinkier newcomer.
Dark lord
Ford shares technical details of the new Mustang Dark Horse
It's the most powerful naturally aspirated 5.0l V8 Mustang yet, with Dark Horse S and R versions also expected
Image: SUPPLIED
