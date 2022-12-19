The South African Car of the Year (COTY) contest, organised by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists has announced the semi-finalists of the 2023 competition.
The first step in the vehicle selection process was to determine eligibility based on the COTY rules and regulations. The validation committee reviewed more than 80 vehicles and determined that 55 vehicles met the stringent entry requirements.
This list of validated vehicles was then presented to members of the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists on a dedicated online voting platform to settle on the list of semi-finalists.
In January 2023, the recently announced COTY jury will cast their votes to whittle the list of semi-finalists down to a list of finalists. These contenders will then undergo a stringent evaluation process before the jury locks in their scores to crown the official 2023 South African Car of the Year.
Alfa Romeo Tonale
Audi e-tron GT / RS e-Tron GT
Audi RS 3 Sedan / Sportback
BAIC Beijing X55
BMW 2-series Coupe
BMW 7-Series
BMW i4
BMW iX3
Chery Tiggo Pro 7
Chery Tiggo Pro 8
Ford Everest
Ford Ranger
Haval H6 Hybrid
Honda Civic RS
Hyundai Grand Creta
Hyundai Kona N
Hyundai Tucson
Isuzu D-Max
Jeep Gladiator
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
Kia Carnival
Kia Sorento
Kia Sportage
Land Rover Range Rover
Mahindra XUV700
Mercedes-Benz S-class
Nissan Qashqai
Opel Mokka
Porsche 911 GT3
Porsche Cayman GT4 RS
Renault Clio 5
Suzuki Baleno
Toyota GR86
Toyota Rav4 E-Four
Volkswagen Taigo
Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge
Who will emerge victorious
South African Car of the year semi-finalists announced
This will be filtered down to a list of cars eligible for the finals, from which the winner will be chosen
Image: DENIS DROPPA
The South African Car of the Year (COTY) contest, organised by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists has announced the semi-finalists of the 2023 competition.
The first step in the vehicle selection process was to determine eligibility based on the COTY rules and regulations. The validation committee reviewed more than 80 vehicles and determined that 55 vehicles met the stringent entry requirements.
This list of validated vehicles was then presented to members of the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists on a dedicated online voting platform to settle on the list of semi-finalists.
In January 2023, the recently announced COTY jury will cast their votes to whittle the list of semi-finalists down to a list of finalists. These contenders will then undergo a stringent evaluation process before the jury locks in their scores to crown the official 2023 South African Car of the Year.
Alfa Romeo Tonale
Audi e-tron GT / RS e-Tron GT
Audi RS 3 Sedan / Sportback
BAIC Beijing X55
BMW 2-series Coupe
BMW 7-Series
BMW i4
BMW iX3
Chery Tiggo Pro 7
Chery Tiggo Pro 8
Ford Everest
Ford Ranger
Haval H6 Hybrid
Honda Civic RS
Hyundai Grand Creta
Hyundai Kona N
Hyundai Tucson
Isuzu D-Max
Jeep Gladiator
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
Kia Carnival
Kia Sorento
Kia Sportage
Land Rover Range Rover
Mahindra XUV700
Mercedes-Benz S-class
Nissan Qashqai
Opel Mokka
Porsche 911 GT3
Porsche Cayman GT4 RS
Renault Clio 5
Suzuki Baleno
Toyota GR86
Toyota Rav4 E-Four
Volkswagen Taigo
Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge
Image: WALDO SWIEGERS
“Congratulations to the semi-finalists, who have made it through a strict round. Though there is still some way to go, they have already proven their resilience: The automotive market has changed drastically after COVID-19, and consumers are more in need than ever before of solutions that are adaptable to the times,” says Garth Napier, MD of Old Mutual Insure, the new headline sponsor of the SA COTY competition.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure