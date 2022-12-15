The holidays are here. This means hitting the road with the children, granny, the family dog and enough snacks and games to keep the kids entertained. A seven-seater is ideal for the task, but which vehicle will get you to the coast without costing you a fortune in fuel?
We’ve taken an in-depth look at data provided by AutoTrader, specifically the most-searched-for multipurpose vehicles (MPVs) from January 1 to October 31 2022, and we’ve identified four that are particularly fuel efficient.
According to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie, searches are a clear indication of the popularity of a vehicle.
This is all very well, but given the petrol price, which increased by 59 cents a litre last week, it’s important to buy a seven-seater that won’t break the bank. Johannesburg residents who are holidaying in Cape Town will embark on 2,800km round trips, meaning the holiday budget will need to include a hefty allocation for fuel. Buying an economical vehicle will make that long drive more affordable, says Mienie.
Here are our economical picks:
1. Suzuki Ertiga
The 1,5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in this Suzuki consumes a claimed 6.2l/100km. The ultrasonic sensors on the rear bumper of GA and GL models are handy too, detecting obstacles when you park. It averages on AutoTrader at R262,590, with an average mileage of 20,576km and 2021 the average year of registration.
Seven-seaters that won’t have you weeping at the pumps
Image: Supplied
The holidays are here. This means hitting the road with the children, granny, the family dog and enough snacks and games to keep the kids entertained. A seven-seater is ideal for the task, but which vehicle will get you to the coast without costing you a fortune in fuel?
We’ve taken an in-depth look at data provided by AutoTrader, specifically the most-searched-for multipurpose vehicles (MPVs) from January 1 to October 31 2022, and we’ve identified four that are particularly fuel efficient.
According to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie, searches are a clear indication of the popularity of a vehicle.
This is all very well, but given the petrol price, which increased by 59 cents a litre last week, it’s important to buy a seven-seater that won’t break the bank. Johannesburg residents who are holidaying in Cape Town will embark on 2,800km round trips, meaning the holiday budget will need to include a hefty allocation for fuel. Buying an economical vehicle will make that long drive more affordable, says Mienie.
Here are our economical picks:
1. Suzuki Ertiga
The 1,5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in this Suzuki consumes a claimed 6.2l/100km. The ultrasonic sensors on the rear bumper of GA and GL models are handy too, detecting obstacles when you park. It averages on AutoTrader at R262,590, with an average mileage of 20,576km and 2021 the average year of registration.
Image: Supplied
2. Toyota Rumion
The second Japanese vehicle in the line-up has the same 1,5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, again sipping a claimed 6.2l/100km. This Toyota can accommodate seven people with ease, with stowage space to spare thanks to its handy covered subfloor recess in the 550l luggage compartment. It is listed on AutoTrader for an average R324,828, with an average mileage of 5,739km and 2022 the average year of registration.
Image: Supplied
3. Renault Triber
The 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine fitted to this MPV consumes a claimed 5.5l/100km. Renault says it offers 100+ seating combinations, likely making it one of the most flexible MPVs. The Triber averages at R207,067 on AutoTrader, with an average mileage of 12,596km and its average year of registration being 2021.
Image: Supplied
4. Toyota Avanza
The Avanza has been replaced by the Rumion and as such you can no longer purchase one new. Fortunately it is still listed on AutoTrader for an average of R236,605, with an average mileage of 81,169km and 2018 the average year of registration. Consuming a claimed 6.3l/100km, it will get you to the beach and back without breaking the bank.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure