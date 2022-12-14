×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motoring

WATCH | Land Rover Defender Transcontinental Expedition review

By Ignition TV - 14 December 2022

Join the Ignition TV crew as they take a look back at the Land Rover Defender Transcontinental Expedition that was recently run by Kingsley and Ross Holgate. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala

Most Read