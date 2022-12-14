ROAD TRIP | We go on a cross-province sojourn in the Kia Sorento

In Matatiele we stop to stretch our legs. The trek to our final stop for the evening is going to be a long one. Our accommodation for the night is Tenahead Lodge, at the top of a mountain in Rhodes. Getting there means traversing Naude's Neck Pass, a formidable stretch cutting through the southern Drakensberg range, connecting Maclear and Rhodes.
It lays claim to being the second-highest dirt road in the country, with a summit of 2,592m above sea level. Dirt road is a generic term, of course, and it should not be inferred that the pass is an easy-to-tackle route without any potential for danger.
You need something with decent ground clearance at the very least. Four-wheel drive is strongly advised, though our tour leader, Danie Botha, was in a two-wheel drive derivative of the Kia. Then again, he wields decades of experience as an authority on off-roading.
The ascent can get tricky, especially as things grow cloudy and moist, making the surface more slippery. If you are lucky (or perhaps not so lucky), you might encounter snow. Its construction dates back to the 1890s, credited to the Naude brothers, farmers in the area.
Image: Jonathan Crawford
When last did you tour off the beaten track? And I mean really far down the road less travelled, not merely a Sunday sho't left on quiet asphalt roads just outside provincial borders.
I am talking about the type of detour that takes you well out of the depth of any mobile coverage. Across treacherous hills, lush plains, past quaint villages, isolated farms and perhaps even to breathtaking viewpoints into foreign territory.
The trip we did recently had all that and more, including new friendships forged and an even deeper respect for the capabilities of a family orientated sport-utility vehicle (SUV) that was not truly designed for punishing off-road exploits, but managed to do it comfortably anyway.
The itinerary looked simple enough. Drive a Kia Sorento through KwaZulu-Natal, overnight at a choice destination, cruise along into the Free State with two stops along the way, sleep over in Bloemfontein and head back to Johannesburg. Two full days and nights. One final stint of long-distance driving before closing the book on our activities for the year.
Image: Jonathan Crawford
Like most travel stories though, this one begins at an airport. Waking up in the dark is standard procedure on most days in the life of a motoring journalist, catching red-eye flights to evaluate and report back on new metal. Well, it should be noted that waking up to complete darkness has become standard procedure for most South Africans in 2022, thanks to our floundering energy parastatal.
Luckily, my grumpiness is assuaged by the prospect of the short dash to Pietermaritzburg from OR Tambo International. Soon after the cabin attendant doles out the snacks, the pilot is already announcing the descent.
That muggy, humid air greets us as we alight the aircraft. A short walk through the rather compact airport and we are in the parking lot, where our Kia Sorento trio awaits: two white, one burgundy.
Driving partner Setshaba Mashigo and I make a beeline for the crimson-hued fighter. And so the journey begins.
Image: Jonathan Crawford
Kia launched this Sorento at the beginning of 2022. Introducing a muscular, assertive aesthetic, a more upmarket cabin and future-forward driver-assistance systems, the model elevated the presence of the South Korean firm in the upper SUV echelons of our market. Locally, it is their flagship. Overseas, the larger Telluride is offered.
Our first interaction with the Sorento was at official launch in January, during which we drove from Gqeberha to Cape Town. In August we reported back after a week-long evaluation.
Sentiment towards the sizeable Kia has been largely positive. With pricing ranging from R813,995 (EX+ 2WD) to R998,995 for the fully loaded SXL AWD, it makes a compelling argument.
Image: Jonathan Crawford
At that price point you would be looking at smaller alternatives with less standard equipment, in the form of the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.
Of course, the Sorento also poses an alternative to the ladder-frame offerings that are more capable off road, but generally less accomplished on road. Think models such as the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, Ford Everest and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. With such a variety to choose in the R800,000 to just less than R1m band, you really have to weigh up your priorities.
All models in the Sorento range are powered by a 2.2-litre, turbocharged-diesel engine with four cylinders, while transmission is handled by an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic.
Settled in, with Bluetooth audio connected and an appropriate playlist selected, the first leg of our journey takes us from Pietermaritzburg to Matatiele, north of the Eastern Cape.
Image: Jonathan Crawford
Our route takes us on the R617 past towns such as Boston. The roads are brilliant. Not so much the surface quality, as dodging potholes had become a natural reflex, but the winding layout and complementing scenery set the tone for the rest of the trip.
As the vehicle we had chosen was the highest-grade SXL, it was replete with all manner of amenities, including semi-autonomous driving functions. We opted not to rely too much on those, given the crumbling asphalt.
We did, however, make full use of the front seats' ventilation feature, directing cold air through tiny perforations in the leatherette. An exquisite feeling as the heat raged outside.
Image: Jonathan Crawford
Local history claims it took them four years to build the 32km, which provided a somewhat more convenient passage vs the 160km around-the-mountain journey between Rhodes and Maclear.
In 1911 a road engineer named George Mandy was said to have used the Naude brothers' template to construct a military road through the mountains.
The view gets progressively spectacular as we climb. Crisp air hitting the lungs, surrounded by nature in unspoilt glory, it was a moment you wanted to bottle up for release during those many moments of Johannesburg-related frustrations.
Evening had started to fall by the time we arrived at Tenahead Lodge. It was misty, rainy and cold, but the heated steering wheel of the Sorento kept icy fingers at bay.
Image: Jonathan Crawford
Five-star Tenahead Lodge is one of the remotest places to sojourn. It gives a decidedly Scottish highlands vibe, nestled in rolling, lush valleys. The suites are rustic but luxurious, with stunning views even from the shower. A fireplace adds to the charm of things.
After a restful slumber we set off the next day refreshed. We needed the recharge because descending Naude's Neck required a great deal of focus.
Jagged rocks and ruts that required extreme care and technical precision meant it was not a simple cause of sauntering down at 60km/h. At most points we were crawling.
Image: Jonathan Crawford
Once at the bottom, a tea break in Rhodes, before setting off on easier dirt roads adjacent to the Kraai River, allowing clear sight of Lesotho. Some members of our convoy thought about impromptu emigration.
Back on tar, using the R393 and R726, we end up in the little town of Zastron for lunch at an establishment named Ons Hotel. Family run, the welcome is warm, the lemonade frosty and the food hearty. A soul-stirring reminder of the diversity of tourism and hospitality on offer in our country, often forgotten and bypassed when we stick to national freeways.
Image: Jonathan Crawford
Zastron to Bloemfontein is about 189km using the R26 and R702. After overnighting at the local Protea, it was time to catch our plane out of Bram Fischer International Airport.
To be honest, I would not have been averse to the idea of making the trip back to Johannesburg in that Sorento.
