Jaguar has updated its F-Pace SUV range with enhanced specifications, a simplified model line-up, more range for the P400e plug-in electric hybrid and improved infotainment.
Starting with the frugal P400e plug-in electric hybrid, customers can look forward to a larger 19.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack that sees electric-only range rise from 53km to a maximum of 65km, an increase of more than 20% compared to the outgoing model.
This upgrade also helps to reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, which are claimed to be from 37g/km and as little as 1.6l/100km. The P400e powertrain’s combined output of 297kW and 640Nm enables a rapid 0-100km/h sprint time of only 5.3 seconds.
Refreshed Jaguar F-Pace range to touch down in South Africa soon
To streamline the F-Pace range, Jaguar is offering customers a choice of three derivatives: R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE and the flagship SVR. The R-Dynamic SE and HSE models are fitted with with 20- and 21-inch lightweight alloy wheels respectively, offered with a choice of either a diamond-turned or more stealthy black finish. The centre caps on all wheel styles are black and silver in place of the previous red and silver.
All models are equipped as standard with the aesthetically pleasing Black Pack that applies a gloss black finish to the door mirror caps, radiator grille and grille surround, window surrounds, fender vents, rear valance and rear badges. Another subtle change is the R-Dynamic grille badge updated to a contemporary black and grey instead of red and green.
Cabin enhancements come in the form of the latest-generation Pivi Pro infotainment system that offers wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, what3words navigation and over-the-air software updates. Wireless device charging is standard across the range as is a TFT digital driver display. R-Dynamic HSE models feature an ebony suede cloth headliner.
In addition to the P400e plug-in electric hybrid model, the revised F-Pace range also offers a 147kW D200 four-cylinder diesel and 221kW D300 six-cylinder diesel. The range-topping SVR is powered exclusively by Jaguar’s 405kW 5.0l V8 supercharged petrol engine that allows for 0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds and a VO2 Max of 286km/h. All models are equipped with all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmissions.
The enhanced Jaguar F-Pace range will be available in South Africa from early 2023 with pricing to made available closer to the time.
