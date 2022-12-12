Join the Buyer's Guide team as they discuss whether or not the Peugeot 208 GTI is one of the best kept hot hatch secrets.
They also tell you if a used VW Caddy is the ideal vehicle for a growing a business and what do you do if your cars vital fluids keep disappearing.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they discuss whether or not the Peugeot 208 GTI is one of the best kept hot hatch secrets.
They also tell you if a used VW Caddy is the ideal vehicle for a growing a business and what do you do if your cars vital fluids keep disappearing.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure