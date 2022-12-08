FIRST DRIVE | Updated Suzuki S-Presso is the perfect budget brew

On the road, the S-Presso need not be confined to city streets, where its minuscule dimensions are best used. The new 1.0l three-cylinder with two injectors per cylinder is a sprightly little heart that’s also good on highways.
The 49kW and 89Nm outputs give it enough tractability for hushed, urban zipping at slow speeds. Driving the model fitted with a five-speed manual transmission with a light clutch made sense. Alternatively, all three models can be specified with a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).
Using its light clutch to keep the power band below 3,000rpm, it operates quietly and efficiently. Suzuki claims 4.6l/100km on this particular model and a lower 4.4l/100km for the AMT. Stop/start technology is now standard fitment across the range and it helps in the pursuit of low fuel consumption.
You’d say the S-Presso would struggle once you’re out of town and in the mountains, but it doesn’t really. It climbed those steep Cape hills noisily as expected of budget hatches, but with heart. Perhaps this is thanks to the performance-aiding low-atmospheric pressure found at the coast. We’ll have to find out how it gets along in Jozi with its restrictive air quality.
There’s not too much body lean and there are good ABS-equipped brakes and fair grip down twisty roads. It’s only the gawky seating position that’s affected by a fixed steering wheel position that limits more dynamic play.
Two airbags, an electronic stability programme and ISOFIX child restraint seat anchors are standard across the range, and the AMT models come with Hill Hold Control.
With a starting price of R162,900 for the 1.0 GL 5MT, Suzuki says it’s the cheapest car to buy in SA. Not only this, it’s somewhat of an SUV, proven with a little off-road drive. The little car used its ample ride height to scamper through a gravel road with grassy patches, holes, rocks and some light beach sand as features.
All models are available in a choice of six colours, white, Granite Grey Metallic, Fire Red, Silky Silver Metallic, Starry Blue Pearl and Sizzle Orange. All Suzuki S-Presso models are sold with a two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/200,000km mechanical warranty.
FIRST DRIVE | Updated Suzuki S-Presso is the perfect budget brew
Senior motoring writer
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
Suzuki’s latest monthly sales show it’s a manufacturer that’s top of mind for many customers. It was the third best-seller during the month of November, with a total of 4,287 cars sold. The company makes some good small cars, and the S-Presso is one of them, though few people know because it looks somewhat awkward.
A total of 122 new S-Pressos found homes in November, far fewer than main rival Renault Kwid, which shifted 662 units in the same period. The car, which is available in GL, GL+ and S-grade models, has received a specification update, including a new engine and stop/start technology fitted to all models. I drove it in Cape Town this week.
The unmistakable styling of a tall-box gains 14-inch alloy wheels for both the GL+ and S-Edition models, but the entry-level GL retains steel wheels with full wheel covers. The S-Edition benefits from a new exterior upgrade that includes silver coloured bumper inserts and detailing on the front bumper.
Inside there’s plenty space for such a small car, with upright seating and a steering wheel with no adjustability. Four adults can travel in comfort, but the boot is small. The cabin feels modern and the S-Presso GL+ model is now equipped with a touch-operated seven-inch digital infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and digital vehicle. Bluetooth connectivity and steering wheel controls are standard, too.
The top-range S-Edition gets a larger, nine-inch infotainment system with a higher resolution, and also broadcasts images from the newly fitted reverse camera. Range-wide convenience functions include central locking, front electric windows, air conditioning and power steering.
Image: SUPPLIED
On the road, the S-Presso need not be confined to city streets, where its minuscule dimensions are best used. The new 1.0l three-cylinder with two injectors per cylinder is a sprightly little heart that’s also good on highways.
The 49kW and 89Nm outputs give it enough tractability for hushed, urban zipping at slow speeds. Driving the model fitted with a five-speed manual transmission with a light clutch made sense. Alternatively, all three models can be specified with a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).
Using its light clutch to keep the power band below 3,000rpm, it operates quietly and efficiently. Suzuki claims 4.6l/100km on this particular model and a lower 4.4l/100km for the AMT. Stop/start technology is now standard fitment across the range and it helps in the pursuit of low fuel consumption.
You’d say the S-Presso would struggle once you’re out of town and in the mountains, but it doesn’t really. It climbed those steep Cape hills noisily as expected of budget hatches, but with heart. Perhaps this is thanks to the performance-aiding low-atmospheric pressure found at the coast. We’ll have to find out how it gets along in Jozi with its restrictive air quality.
There’s not too much body lean and there are good ABS-equipped brakes and fair grip down twisty roads. It’s only the gawky seating position that’s affected by a fixed steering wheel position that limits more dynamic play.
Two airbags, an electronic stability programme and ISOFIX child restraint seat anchors are standard across the range, and the AMT models come with Hill Hold Control.
With a starting price of R162,900 for the 1.0 GL 5MT, Suzuki says it’s the cheapest car to buy in SA. Not only this, it’s somewhat of an SUV, proven with a little off-road drive. The little car used its ample ride height to scamper through a gravel road with grassy patches, holes, rocks and some light beach sand as features.
All models are available in a choice of six colours, white, Granite Grey Metallic, Fire Red, Silky Silver Metallic, Starry Blue Pearl and Sizzle Orange. All Suzuki S-Presso models are sold with a two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/200,000km mechanical warranty.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
Pricing
Suzuki S-Presso 1.0 GL 5MT — R162,900
Suzuki S-Presso 1.0 GL 5 AMT — R176,900
Suzuki S-Presso 1.0 GL+ 5MT — R169,900
Suzuki S-Presso 1.5 GL+ 5 AMT — 183,900
Suzuki S-Presso 1.5 S-Edition 5MT — R185,900
Suzuki S-Presso 1.5 S-Edition 5 AMT -R199,900
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure