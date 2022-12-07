The much anticipated second-generation Volkswagen Amarok is expected to go on sale locally in the first quarter of 2023. We had an opportunity to sample the vehicle at its international launch recently held in the Western Cape.
The new Amarok is a collaboration with Ford and shares much of its underpinnings with the upcoming Ranger. It has distinctive styling and specification to differentiate it from the Ford, but the synergy runs deep under the metal. Both will be built at Ford’s Silverton plant in Pretoria for the local and international markets.
The model line up consists of five different engines and specification levels, from a 110kW 2.0 TDI with a five-speed manual transmission up to the range-topping 184kW 3.0 V6 TDI diesel and 222kW 2.3 TSI petrol option, using a 10-speed automatic transmission.
We sampled the highest specification Aventura and PanAmericana extensively over two days, both fitted with the 184kW 3.0 V6 TDI. We did a mild off-road track with the 151kW 2.0 TDI engine in Style trim.
We drove the PanAmericana first. It shares the top spec-level with the exclusively styled Aventura, but differs in that it has more of an off-road approach and is available with 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres from the factory. The test vehicle we drove did not have the all-terrain tyres, and instead featured 20-inch alloy wheels with normal highway tyres.
FIRST DRIVE | Can the new VW Amarok take on the best in the bakkie business?
The Amarok’s styling is a delicate balance between modern and aggressive. The flares and bulges are satisfying in the metal and the LED headlights along with the sculpted bumper design gives it a new level of sophistication. The pressed Amarok lettering across the length of the tailgate adds to the overall rugged aesthetic.
Traditionally bakkies have been utilitarian vehicles where purpose took precedence over everything else. As the segment has become more lifestyle-orientated, especially in the double-cab market, people have demanded more technology, more power and more comfort.
The Amarok features 20 new assistance systems to greatly up the tech and safety in the segment. Adaptive cruise control, lane assist and 360º cameras greatly aid day-to-day driving. The load bin is able to fit a Euro pallet between the rear wheels, and load capacity is rated at 1.19 tons. Towing capacity is rated at 3,500kg.
The interior is a pleasant with high quality materials used to give a premium feel. There are hard plastics used on things like the glovebox and transmission tunnel, but it does not detract from the overall feeling of quality. The door handles are integrated into the armrests, which takes some getting used to but works quite well. The electric leather seats err on the firm side and slightly more side bolstering would have been welcomed, but finding a comfortable driving position is easy.
The high resolution 12-inch touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard is bright and gives you access to most vehicle settings and functions. Climate control is operated through it, along with navigation and media options. Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto are supported and a wireless charger is available below the screen.
On the road, the new Amarok proves to be a comfortable cruiser that is easy to drive. The ride quality on the PanAmericana model we drove was very firm but sometimes a bit crashy. It could be down to the big 20-inch wheels with lower profile tyres used, but comparing it to the Aventura model running 21-inch wheels, the Aventura did not exhibit the same traits. It offered good damping and good ride quality despite less than perfect roads. It could be the suspension tuning on the PanAmericana is slightly different.
The Ford-derived 3.0 V6 TDI engine uses a 10-speed automatic gearbox to direct power to the rear or all four wheels — selectable by the driver. The engine is claimed to produce 184kW and 600Nm, but it never quite feels as strong as the numbers would suggest. The gearbox is smooth and unobtrusive, although 10 gears feel like overkill.
There is no gear indicator on the dash in automatic mode but a manual mode is available via buttons on the gear selector itself, which shows which gear is selected on the 12.3-inch cluster display. There are no paddles on the steering wheel, which basically relegates manual mode to slower off-road applications only.
Driving the 151kW 2.0 TDI on an off-road track didn’t give us much in terms of testing the engine, but the 4Motion system proved its worth in articulation tests along with loose surfaces uphill. All-terrain tyres fitted to 18-inch wheels smoothed out the ride very well, even on harsh gravel roads.
Using the electronically selected low-range mode to traverse the course, the short overhangs and raised ride height compared to the previous generation Amarok provided much better approach angles and instilled much confidence through tricky sections. The electronically controlled rear diff-lock also came in handy in some parts of the course.
The new Amarok has definitely not disappointed on this initial test drive. The Ford platform is undeniable, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
