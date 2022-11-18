×

Motoring

TIME TO TORQUE | Malaysia puts best foot forward with punchy new Proton X50

Brand reinvents itself with stylish and well-equipped SUV

By Tremaine van Aardt - 18 November 2022

It’s quick, aggressively styled, surprisingly spacious and it’s a Proton?

While the brand’s exit from the SA motoring landscape a decade ago hardly impacted on the lives of local consumers, its return could ruffle some feathers as it steps into the highly competitive half a million rand premium product ring...

