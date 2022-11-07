×

Motoring

New VW Golf GTI Jacara Edition checks into Mzansi

By Motoring Staff - 07 November 2022
The Golf 8 GTI Jacara Edition comes with seats upholstered in Clark Plaid Jacara fabric.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen announced on Monday that the Golf 8 GTI Jacara Edition is now available in South Africa. 

Opting for this model over the standard GTI will give you seats upholstered in the German marque's iconic Clark Plaid Jacara fabric, which features a classic check pattern design.

The brainchild of Gunhild Liljequist — the first woman to work in the Volkswagen design department — Clark Plaid made its debut in the very first Golf GTI that launched back in 1976. Since then it's become something of a cult favourite with GTI fans all over the world. 

The new Golf 8 GTI Jacara Edition is now available at Volkswagen dealers and retails for R716,500 — R16,700 less than the current Golf GTI fitted with leather seats as standard.

