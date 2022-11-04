×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R

By Ignition TV - 04 November 2022

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the new and seriously quick VW Golf R.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read