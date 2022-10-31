SA motorcycle sales in good shape

Sales of new motorcycles in South African have recorded a healthy increase this year, though the performance has varied wildly according to engine size and class.
The Association of Motorcycle Importers and Distributors (Amid) forecasts 30,000 units will be sold by the end of 2022 based on year-to-date sales, a 14.7% increase on 2021, which was 26% higher than in 2020.
“We have a relatively clear picture of what the market will look like in respect of 2022,” said Amid national director Arnold Olivier.
“Segment performance varies between a decline of 30% and 49% growth with the higher-priced leisure segments leading this negative trend. The 800+ segment (motorcycles with a capacity of more than 800cc) is up by close to 10% but large adventure bike sales are down by 24% and those of cruisers have fallen 30%.”
“For the first time in four years the leisure 250cc to 500cc segment is showing growth. ATV (all-terrain vehicles) and side-by-side (utility vehicle) sales are flat year on year, while the commercial motorcycle segment continues to grow.”
Olivier said many brands have experienced stock shortages, and not only as a result of chip shortages. Anecdotal evidence suggests if more commercial users were available, growth could be even higher. An estimated 95% of commercial riders have foreign passports, which presents a low-cost employment opportunity for South Africans, he said.
Electric motorcycles account for an insignificant portion of the market, though sales so far this year are double those of 2021.
“Electric bicycles are penetrating the ‘last mile’ delivery space,” Olivier said.
Used-motorcycle sales are down 4% on 2021, but over a six-year period they remain at about 45,000 units a year.
“The industry remains cautiously optimistic to end 2022 at a reasonable level. Manufacturers remain positive that the growth pattern will continue in 2023 and beyond,” Olivier said.
