BMW's exquisite R 18 motorcycles embody style and innovation

The French have a saying, “Je ne sais quoi”, which describes the indescribable. In English, Merriam-Webster makes a decent attempt, describing it as “a distinctive manner or custom of behaving or conducting oneself”.

This carries a trace of accuracy and is applicable to what BMW has done with their R 18 motorcycle.

Every aspect of the R 18 has been engineered to embody style. It has been carefully cultivated through multiple iterations, refinements and advancements since BMW started manufacturing motorcycles in 1921. Today, BMW has a heritage line which marks decades of development.

The heritage line has two distinct models, the R NineT and the R 18, which are technologically advanced — down to their safety equipment.

The R NineT is a modern motorcycle in design and appearance. The R 18 places a strong emphasis on the past, looking like a classic motorcycle but with the largest capacity motorcycle engine the company has ever produced — firmly bolted between its 1800cc wheels.

This is one of the company’s oil-head designs, which benefits from a combination of air and oil cooling.

The R 18's fuel injectors sit in the head, injecting fuel past the intake valves into the cylinder — resulting in a cleaner and more efficient combustion cycle.

Astride this 68kW (peak at a low 4,750rpm) beast, you can admire the workmanship and detail, and it becomes obvious why “Berlin Built” is displayed in several locations on the instruments.

The stationary presence of the R 18 is undeniable. Styled to look like a hardtail, with a mono-shock layout and a cantilever rear swing-arm hidden beneath the seat area, the gloss black frame is an integral part of the kerb appeal.

Like all the structural elements, the frame’s appearance is substantial. It needs to be, to contain the 1.8l motor which produces much torque on start-up.

Sporting the largest engine capacity of any motorcycle by BMW means everything about the R 18 is built to the same scale. The size of the components matches the 2,440mm length and 964mm width — it is all about living large and accumulating attention effortlessly.

The driveshaft is left exposed so you can admire its crafted appearance. Once you swing a leg over the R 18, an amazing transformation happens. The motorcycle feels light and centred, and the visual mass disappears into a manageable machine.

This translates to the riding experience too. The jaundiced eye that looks at it stationary, weighing in at 345kg, and bending light around it by creating its own gravity, develops a decided twinkle when the manoeuvrability becomes obvious — helped by the low centre of gravity and a seat height of 720mm.

It is easy to ride, even in heavy traffic, and despite early misgivings, it won’t be long before you’re slipping through traffic — as you would on a smaller bike. One of the treats of riding the R 18 is the satisfyingly mechanical “thunk” that accompanies gear changes. A reminder the motorcycle requires your user input as you form a team while rolling down the road — a partnership in motion.

There’s a lot to love about the first edition model, add the leather panniers and windscreen of the classic or the larger screen and hard panniers of the R 18 B for even more substance.

These models are for riders that want to go further, planning overnight stops as part of their two-wheel, open-air adventure, but with a bit of packing space rather than riding with a backpack.

The panniers on both the R 18 classic and R 18 B offer reasonable space for the light traveller. If you can pack sensibly there’s space for several days’ worth of travel before a laundromat will be part of your planned route.

That R 18 B doesn’t stop there. It has satellite navigation, a menu system covering the radio, heated seat and grips, lighting, central locking, and a smorgasbord of customisation which is controlled by a roller set-up on the left handgrip.

This includes the bluetooth connection, the control of the Marshall audio system, and the tank includes wireless charging complete with a cooling system for your phone. You can also get the R 18 with a reverse gear.

The R 18 is a base for customisation. Motorcycle enthusiasts can add accessories and adaptations to it, and by the time you’re done customising, your R 18 could be dripping in option 719 finery. This is the internal code used by BMW to denote special customer orders and changes on the production line.

Option 719 requests have been collated and can now be ordered as part of the package. They cover a selection of personalised changes — including seats, paint and more.

The 719 of the R 18 B has paintwork that changes colour depending on your angle of view, footrests instead of footpegs, and comfier seats with additional design detail. Working your way through BMW’s online configurator can see you spending more time on building the perfect motorcycle.

BMW has an exciting offer on the R 18, making it easier to add one to your garage, and giving you the option to keep it after the original term, or update to a newer model. It’s a worthwhile investment.

To commandeer an old expression, “the best time to start a motorcycle collection was 20 years ago, the second-best time is now”. The time for excuses has passed.

This article was paid for by BMW EC.