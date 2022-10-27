AIDC East Cape and uYilo ensuring no electrical enthusiast is left behind

e-Mobility is creating all the buzz in the motoring industry at the moment and is sure to continue influencing perceptions and prospects of the sector.
And to ensure that the talent of one of SA’s automotive hubs is not left behind, the Automotive Industry Development Centre Eastern Cape (AIDC EC) and uYilo e-Mobility Programme have partnered to afford small and medium enterprises as well as interested young people in the province the opportunity to apply for support and advance their skills.
The organisations have called for expressions of interest from SMMEs for subsidised funding for concept validations, feasibility investigations and product testing support for e-Mobility-related prototypes, products and services.
This is in addition to an incubation programme, funded by the AIDC EC, to develop skills among the youth relating to energy storage technologies, electric vehicle systems, charging infrastructure within smart grids, connected car technology and the support of public transportation.
uYilo programme manager Edem Foli said the incubation programme, or summer school, was aimed at people aged 18-35 and living in the Eastern Cape.
“It is particularly relevant to young inventors, developers and enthusiasts who are working on e-Mobility prototypes, products or services,” Foli said.
“In addition to hands-on training with uYilo personnel, the summer school will have industry experts in related fields sharing their expertise with attendees.”
Foli said AIDC EC had also provided the funding to subsidise local e-Mobility SMMEs that would benefit from the uYilo facilities and expertise in Gqeberha to improve and scale their businesses.
“Any SMME involved in any facet of the e-Mobility value chain should apply, and we are particularly encouraging those enterprises run by young SA people and women.
“Our goal with this initiative for the AIDC EC and uYilo is assisting in developing the local e-Mobility industry, to grow local skills and improve access to technology.”
SMMEs must complete their online submissions at https://bit.ly/3MpAbGs.
Young people wanting to participate in the e-Mobility Incubation Programme should visit https://bit.ly/3RZXUxX and complete the registration.
The closing date for application, for both, is November 4.
HeraldLIVE
AIDC East Cape and uYilo ensuring no electrical enthusiast is left behind
Image: WERNER HILLS
HeraldLIVE
