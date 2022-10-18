Join the Ignition TV team as they catch up with three drivers who took three Mahinda Pik Ups on a gruelling 8,000km expedition through Southern Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Three Mahindra Pik Up bakkies tackle 8,000km trek
Join the Ignition TV team as they catch up with three drivers who took three Mahinda Pik Ups on a gruelling 8,000km expedition through Southern Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure