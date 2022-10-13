Comforts in the RS3 seem relatively modest for the R1,215,000 price though. Many of the niceties in the test car were extra-cost options including navigation (R39,300), inductive smartphone charger (R7,500), Nappa leather seats with honeycomb stitching (R18,200), panoramic sunroof (R17,000), adaptive chassis control (R13,000) and electric front seats (R19,300) to name a few.
REVIEW | New Audi RS3 is one of the best handling hot hatches we've ever tested
Group motoring editor
Back in the dark old days of early-generation all-wheel drive systems, pushing a car into a corner too fast led to understeer, that dreaded fun-sapping characteristic which pushes the car’s nose wide and forces you to lift off the throttle for prolonged periods waiting for the front wheels to find grip.
With modern rear-biased AWD systems and torque vectoring, cars have become much more rewarding to drive, in that you can thrust the throttle earlier out of corners.
And so it is in the latest generation RS3, which was recently launched in SA in Sedan and Sportback guises. The RS3 Sportback is one of the best-handling hatches we’ve yet tested.
Key to the car’s understeer-defeating handling is a new RS torque splitter, installed for the first time in an Audi, that uses an electronically-controlled multiple-disc clutch for a fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels. It helps the all-wheel drive car dance through turns with a planted, neutral feel, and a playful nature that allows you to kick out the tail in controllable power slides.
I drove the new RS3 at its recent launch around the Zwartkops racetrack, and revisited its corner-taming skills at Gerotek’s handling course where we took it for high-performance testing. It’s the kind of drive that makes your day, and much of the car’s appeal is the surge and sound offered by the five-cylinder engine, an award-winning power plant that has a unique character.
Compared to the old RS3 the engine gets a 20Nm torque boost to 500Nm, and while it produces the same 294kW as before, it’s available over a broader rev range for improved tractability.
Tested with a Vbox, the RS3 Sportback sprinted from 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds. It fell short of Audi’s claimed 3.8 seconds but nevertheless felt very quick, and the launch control system is child’s play to use.
It’s a strong and spirited power delivery across the rev range, making for effortless cruising and the ability to shoot quickly past long trucks when overtaking. The unique five-cylinder sound adds some charisma to proceedings, especially when the exhaust becomes more vocal in the sportiest of this car’s modes.
This Audi turns into an altogether angrier beast in its sportiest RS Performance setting. Pressing the RS button on the steering makes the car grow metaphorical fangs as it becomes louder and firmer and the seven-speed S-tronic transmission (there’s no manual available) holds on to lower gears longer. RS mode also sets a racetrack-optimised mode for the RS torque splitter.
Away from racetrack pursuits, the RS3 feels satisfyingly civilised on regular roads. For such a performance-orientated car the ride quality is better than I expected, and Audi hasn’t wrung entertaining performance out of the chassis by making it uncomfortably stiff. With Comfort mode selected on the optional Adaptive Chassis Control, the suspension is softened, making the car comfortable enough to be used as a daily driver as long as you keep the low-profile 19-inch wheels away from deep potholes — especially as there is no spare wheel.
The RS3 Sportback projects a great deal of sporting swagger with its aggressive bodywork and striking black honeycomb grille. Flared fenders and a 33mm wider front-wheel track makes it look planted, and the car really pops in its turbo blue colour.
Customers can opt for the optional Black Styling Package Plus or the Aluminium Styling Package Plus which enhances the exterior of the car with either additional gloss black or matte aluminium accents.
Inside, the sporting theme is continued with bucket RS sport seats, carbon fibre trim and a flat-bottomed RS steering wheel with gearshift paddles. The digital instrument panel can be set to different display modes including one that visually resembles an aeroplane runway.
Comforts in the RS3 seem relatively modest for the R1,215,000 price though. Many of the niceties in the test car were extra-cost options including navigation (R39,300), inductive smartphone charger (R7,500), Nappa leather seats with honeycomb stitching (R18,200), panoramic sunroof (R17,000), adaptive chassis control (R13,000) and electric front seats (R19,300) to name a few.
Still, it isn’t the gadgets that are front of mind when driving the third-generation RS3. It’s the exuberant handling and performance that leave a lasting impression.
Tech Specs:
ENGINE
Type: Five-cylinder petrol turbo
Capacity: 2.5l
Power: 294kW
Torque: 500Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Seven-speed DSG
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Quattro all-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 250km/h
0-100km/h: 3.8 seconds (claimed); 4.3 seconds (as tested)
Fuel Consumption: 9.0l/100km (claimed); 10.5l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 206g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Electric windows, electric mirrors, Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, touchscreen infotainment system, multifunction steering wheel, keyless access, climate control, suede and artificial leather seats, USB ports, stability control, ABS brakes, six airbags, LED daytime running lights, Matrix LED headlights, auto on-off lights, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, sports suspension, tyre pressure sensor, rear park distance control
Warranty: 1 year/unlimited distance
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R1,215,000
Lease*: R25,910 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months, no deposit
COMPETITION
BMW M240i xDrive coupe, 285kW/500Nm — R1,063,662
Mercedes-AMG A45 S hatch 4Matic+, 310kW/500Nm — R1,300,943
Audi RS3 Sportback Quattro
WE LIKE: Performance, handling, styling
WE DISLIKE: Expensive cost of options
VERDICT: A driver’s car par excellence
Motor News star rating
Design: * * * * *
Performance: * * * * *
Economy: * * * *
Ride: * * * *
Handling: * * * * *
Safety: * * * *
Value For Money: * * * *
Overall: * * * *
