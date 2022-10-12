REVIEW | There's lots to rave about with the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Premium Brenwin Naidu

Motoring editor, reporter and presenter



It is easy to overlook the RAV4 in the Toyota sport-utility vehicle and crossover paradigms. There is quite a lot going on, after all. You have the Urban Cruiser, Corolla Cross and C-HR on the one hand. And bigger, tougher steeds like the Fortuner, FJ Cruiser, Land Cruiser Prado and Land Cruiser 300 on the grander end of the scale.



But the RAV4 is still a big deal for the carmaker. In 2021, for example, the RAV4 was the best-selling car in the world, beating the Corolla, Camry and Hilux for supremacy. Interesting to contemplate. Of course, we know the Hilux rules the roost for Toyota sales in our market. ..