You can distinguish a regular H6 from the HEV by its frontal treatment, sporting a pin-type grille arrangement vs the more conventional hexagonal offering on the standard vehicle. Black accents, including 19-inch alloys, as well as a rear spoiler, are part of its stylistic catalogue.
The internal combustion part is taken care of by 1.5-litre, turbocharged-petrol with four cylinders, familiar from application in other Haval models. In isolation, this produces 110kW and 230Nm. On the electric front is a motor good for 69kW and 300Nm, aided by a 1.8kWh battery pack. Combined system output is 179kW and 530Nm.
It is a front-wheel drive vehicle, relying on what Haval dubs its Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT); a two-speed unit. Sounds like a strange prospect on paper, but when you experience it in reality, it makes sense.
The handover from electric propulsion to engine power is noticeable, but fairly smooth, with a tangible kick as both systems work in tandem under hard acceleration.
Claimed consumption is 5.2l/100km. Our lowest achieved figure was not far off, at 5.5l/100km.
At R669,950, it is the most expensive Haval, effectively the flagship of the range. Seems like a pricey prospect at first, but being a Haval, it is brimming with standard kit.
REVIEW | The Haval H6 Hybrid is a fuel-saver, brimming with kit
Great Wall Motors (GWM) has enjoyed success with its Haval division, positioned as a more upmarket marque.
Products such as the H2 and H6C elevated their stock, but the firm really got into stride when it launched the Jolion in April 2021.
At the time, many commentators declared it the best Chinese offering to hit the market. Then the brand followed up with the new iteration of the H6, taking the fight to the Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson.
Just consider how many specimens of the Jolion and H6 you see on an average drive in Johannesburg. Or the new car sales figures from September 2022, where Haval cracked into the top 10 with 1,730 units. For a relatively new brand to outpace established hitters with decades of presence is no easy feat.
Earlier this year Haval added to the H6 range with the GT version. Positioned as a sportier, more expressive version of the model, it earned praise for its styling, equipment and keen pricing.
Now the H6 range has expanded to include a hybrid version. Its official title is the H6 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV).
Leatherette upholstery, electronic seat adjustment for driver and passenger, heated and ventilated seats (front), keyless-entry and start, wireless charging, rain-sensing wipers, electric tailgate, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and rear air-conditioning vents are included.
On the safety front it boasts seven airbags, as well as a host of driver assistance features: blind-spot detection, lane-departure warning, pre-collision warning, adaptive cruise control and traffic-jam assist.
The 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system works well, while the 360-degree camera system is especially useful in tight parking conditions.
A five-year/60,000km service plan is included, as is a five-year/100,000km warranty and an additional eight-year/150,000km warranty for the battery system.
Haval plans to launch a hybrid version of the Jolion, which will make the prospect of partial electrification accessible to more buyers, until a fully electric offering is introduced.
If the H6 HEV is any indication, Haval's future electric wares are not to be sneezed at.
