Among performance acronyms, Volkswagen's GTI and R nameplates are highly regarded. Especially in the case of the former, where sporting versions of the Polo and Golf remain the ultimate vehicular aspiration for a great part of the demographic. In some circles GTI holds even more clout than AMG, M, RS or any other arrangement of letters you care to mention.
In Volkswagen parlance the standalone R (not to be confused with R-Line, limited to cosmetics), means top-tier performance. From yesteryear, you might recall monsters such as the Touareg R50, a V10 TDI beast from the pre-Dieselgate era. There was also the vaunted Golf R32, a six-cylinder in a C-segment hatchback, the likes of which will never be repeated.
The Golf 7 R, with its four-wheel drive system, high-output, two-litre engine and racy aesthetics, swiftly became a sensation. Now 8 R has landed. While we can't provide information on pricing (Volkswagen SA is witholding until it has sufficient stock), we can tell you it is one impressive performer. We tested the model in the Western Cape last week, alongside the more practical Tiguan R.
FIRST DRIVE | New VW Golf R and Tiguan R are polished performers
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Let's talk about the Golf first. There is no mistaking the model with its lesser sibling, the GTI. Spot the 19-inch Estoril alloys, more assertive frontal, rear and side accoutrement, as well as the sprinkling of R motifs. A trio of colours are available: Pure White, Lapiz Blue Metallic and Deep Black Pearl.
Our test unit sported the optional Black Performance Package, which includes a drift setting, increased top speed (270km/h), the same Estoril wheels in black paint, as well as an exhaust system from Akrapovič.
Interior features include Nappa leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, a panoramic roof, keyless-entry and the Discover Pro infotainment system with navigation. Having already voiced our frustrations with the operating concept as experienced in the GTI, we opted to focus on driving rather than fumbling with the touchscreen.
Image: Supplied
The engine in the R is the same unit employed in the Golf, massaged to produce 235kW and 400Nm. This is shunted to all four wheels via a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. Easing out of Cape Town central, the reserved nature of the model was unsurprising: in its most docile setting, the vehicle is as comfortable and quiet as you would want from a daily commuter.
Engage Race mode, drop a cog or two via the column-mounted shifter paddles and the R is eager to show off its sprinting ability. That claimed 0-100km/h time of 4.8 seconds feels about right in real world settings, merging onto freeways, having to overtake a string of vehicles on the left because some stubborn Western Cape driver in their Mazda 323 is sitting at 80km/h. Aided by the meaner exhaust system, it makes an excellent sound too, certainly not as meek and uninspiring as the impression made by the GTI.
Image: Supplied
On the handling front, unflappable is a striking descriptor. Like its predecessor, the 8 R handles all manner of dynamic environments with tenacious grip, but now there is a greater level of polish dialed into proceedings. The electronic differential lock, adaptive chassis control and torque vectoring systems work in tandem to ensure effective transmission of power to bitumen.
The Tiguan R caters to families who want something a little more exciting than the average sport-utility vehicle.
Coming in R999,900, Volkswagen hopes the model will sway buyers away from lower-rung versions of the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.
Image: Supplied
Its two-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol motor delivers 235kW and 400Nm. It takes slightly longer to hustle to 100km/h than the Golf, at 5.1 seconds, which is not a poor show by any means. An 18-inch brake system (behind 20-inch wheels), adaptive shock absorbers and all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring are part of the uprated chassis repertoire of the model.
It pulls strong in a straight line, but where the Golf would encourage you to adopt a more involved driving style, the Tiguan encourages a more relaxed approach. As expected, of course. This character will most certainly suit the average family woman or man, not always looking to exploit all that power, but content knowing it is there should situations require.
Image: Supplied
Nappa leather seats, carbon grey decorative trim, electric tailgate and panoramic roof are standard. The digital setup in the Tiguan is easier to navigate than that in the Golf, thanks to a central screen that seemed larger, dedicated air-conditioning controls and familiar instrument cluster display.
Both vehicles are sold with a three-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
