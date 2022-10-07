The new Bushwakka Kamelback is an overlander's dream

Meet the Kamelback, a creation by camping trailer specialists Bushwakka, based in Worcester in the Western Cape.
The company says this new camper conversion is perfect for those who want to downscale from full-on caravanning to something a little less cumbersome, yet practical, for life in the bush. The Kamelback conversion is based on the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 single cab for its dependability as a trusted and rugged off-roader, according to the company.
It folds, slides, swings, drops and flips its way from compact Toyota box truck to cosy backcountry micro home with the interior security of a pop-up truck camper. It has a full-length outdoor kitchen, full outdoor bathroom, oversized bedroom and off-grid power system.
The Kamelback is designed to sleep two people and has a zigzagging pop-up roof tent that uses a dual-level opening mechanism to support loads of headroom and broad 360° views. It has an oversized 2x2m bed that doubles as a bench for use with an L-shaped drop-down tabletop to create an indoor dining nook and work station.
Image: Bushwakka
The interior has cupboards and under-bed storage. The “bush kitchen” comes with dishes and utensils in various cabinets and cubbies and is designed to prepare meals for up to four. A large central pantry features a drop-down door that becomes the primary work space and cooking area. The dual-burner stove sits atop this worktop.
There’s a swivelling tap below a water heater and it works in conjunction with the attachable, collapsible sink basin. It also has a slide out 90l fridge box and a propane tank. Bushwakka also attaches a deployable shower room, which can be used as a privacy tent for a portable toilet instead.
The Kamelback relies on a Victron off-grid power system with 100-Ah lithium battery, inverter, available 280W roof-mounted solar array, battery monitoring system with Bluetooth, 220V mains hookup and DC-to-DC charger. It carries fresh water in an 80l stainless steel tank.
The kit starts at R385,000 and is ready to be directly bolted to the original bed mounting points on the Land Cruiser 79 chassis, using rubber padding to dampen vibrations. It’s also designed to be readily transferable from one 79 chassis to the next.
