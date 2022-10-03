Tickets sales open for 2023 Simola Hill climb

Tickets for the 13th edition of the Simola Hillclimb, which takes place from May 4 to 7 2023, are on sale.
Prices for general entry remain unchanged from the 2022 event. Cost for general access will be R150 per day and they can be purchased on www.simolahillclimb.com.
“The Simola Hillclimb is one of the most accessible and exciting automotive lifestyle events on the calendar, and our goal is always to deliver a truly world-class showcase of the very best cars and drivers in one of the most beautiful locations in the country,” said Ian Shrosbree, MD of Knysna Speed Festival, which owns the Simola Hillclimb.
“We know the current economic climate continues to affect consumers heavily so we made the decision not to increase the general entry ticket prices for next year,” Shrosbree said.
“Spectators have the option to build their own Simola Hillclimb packages with optional upgrades and extras, including pit access tickets, turn 2 grandstand seating and VIP parking.”
General entry tickets are R150 per day when purchased online, or R160 at the gate, while the three-day pass encompasses all the action from Friday to Sunday for R380 online, or R420 at the gate.
Pit access tickets are limited in the interests of safety, and allow fans to get close to the cars and drivers. These tickets cost R220 per day, or R600 for the three-day pass or R240 and R640 respectively at the gate. VIP parking near the pitlane is recommended for those with pit access, and these can only be secured online at R120 per day.
“Our exclusive VIP hospitality packages provide the ultimate five-star Simola Hillclimb experience, while the all-inclusive Le Mans hospitality lounge tickets include first-class catering, a viewing point overlooking the start line, as well as general entry and pit access. The VIP hospitality package starts at R3,000 per person for Classic Car Friday, and R3,500 each for King of the Hill on Saturday or Sunday.”
Two-day tickets are available for Saturday and Sunday at R6,500 per person, or R8,500 each for the full three-day programme. The VIP hospitality cost for children under the age of 12 is R950 per day.
Festival of power
Tickets sales open for 2023 Simola Hill climb
It will be the 13th edition of the popular motoring event in Knysna
Image: SUPPLIED
