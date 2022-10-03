Volkswagen announced on Monday that its new Tiguan R has touched down in Mzansi.
Powering this performance SUV is a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned to produce an impressive 235kW and 400Nm worth of torque. This is sent to all four paws via a seven-speed DSG transmission.
For optimal traction and engaging driving dynamics, the Tiguan R comes fitted with the same 4Motion all-wheel drive system fitted to the current Golf R, meaning it benefits from R-Performance Torque Vectoring that not only shifts engine power between the front and rear wheels but can also individually shift torque between the rear wheels.
In terms of performance figures, Volkswagen claims that this SUV will zoom from 0-100km/h in a mere 5.1 seconds and top out at a limited maximum speed of 250km/h.
New VW Tiguan R arrives in SA —This is how much it will cost you
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Other standout performance modifications specific to the Tiguan R include a specially tuned chassis that in addition to a 10mm lower ride height is fitted with the German firm's Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system, adaptive dampers and a driving profile selection with an additional R profile. Large 20-inch Misano lightweight alloy wheels are fitted as standard and behind them lurks a beefy 18-inch brake system with blue brake calipers.
In keeping with its formidable performance credentials, the Tiguan R hits our streets with a slew of cosmetic upgrades including R design bumpers, matte chrome exterior mirror caps, a high-gloss black rear diffuser, black wheel housing extensions and a panoramic sunroof. VW's Lights and Vision Package and Park Distance Control is also standard.
Image: Supplied
Inside the cabin you will find the Tiguan R sets itself apart from its lesser siblings with standard features such as premium Nappa leather seats with a "R" logo, a customised Digital Cockpit with an integrated lap timer as well as Carbon Grey decorative trim. Other standard features include the Discover Pro system with satellite navigation, Wireless App-Connect and Voice Control as well as Keyless Entry with safe lock and an electric tailgate.
In terms of pricing the new Volkswagen Tiguan R will set you back R999,999. This includes a three-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
