Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV talks all things Hilux with Toyota CEO Andrew Kirby

By Ignition TV - 29 September 2022

Join Ignition presenter Ernest Page as he chats to president and CEO of Toyota SA Andrew Kirby about the enviable heritage of the Toyota Hilux. 

