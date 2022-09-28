Engine
As you may have already noticed, car manufacturers are downscaling and offering smaller displacement engines by the week. It’s no different here. The new Qashqai is powered by a 1.3l petrol motor.
Before you flip the page in disappointment, allow us to tell you about the performance of the engine. With 110kW and 250 Nm the little 1300cc punches way above its weight, even while hauling 1.3 tonnes of car.
From behind the wheel, it impresses and feels more like a 2l is at work. The motor is paired with a manual gearbox in the entry level Visia, while in the two other variants it teams up with a continuously-variable transmission (CVT) as standard. We drove it in CVT format and the combination works like a Swiss timepiece. CVT boxes have earned a bad name, but this is the exception. You’ll be pleased to know the new Qashqai offers a refined driving experience, a sign of its efforts towards premium.
Pricing starts at R568,200 for the Visia variant, peaking at R670,600 for the Acenta Plus.
TimesLIVE
FIRST DRIVE | New Nissan Qashqai ups the crossover ante
Image: Supplied
There aren’t many vehicles that can boast about pioneering an entire segment. Remember Nissan’s original tail-blazer in the crossover market? Introduced to the world for the first time 15 years ago, the Qashqai paved the way for what we now know as the crossover segment.
The decision-makers at Nissan may not have envisaged that their hatchback-on-stilts would prompt others to follow in what is a hotly contested category.
Three generations later and the Qashqai name is still alive, except now it has some serious rivals to contend with. The Japanese had an inkling this would be the case when creating this latest version. The new Qashqai is no slouch, and we mean this holistically.
Image: Supplied
Design
From a size perspective, there’s been some serious growth over the years. The new Qashqai measures 4.4m and has a width of a little over 1.8m. But, as we know, size isn’t everything. So let’s move on to the Qashqai’s striking design.
We have to tip our hats to the Japs for this one. The firm’s designers must have been in high spirits, inspired when laying down the sketch for their third-generation Qashqai. A year or so ago Nissan released teaser images of what the new crossover would look like. Normally the final product is never quite as enchanting as pre-production images, but in this rare instance the final product is a spitting image of its pre-launch press photos.
It’s a stunning car all round and its looks are enhanced in the top-spec Acenta Plus variant with the larger 19-inch wheels. There are two other trims beneath this — an entry level Visia and mid-spec Acenta. Depending on the variant, the new Qashqai can be had in a solid colour or a two-tone combination
Image: Supplied
Tech and interior
Nissan dialled things up a few notches and aimed for premium when conceiving their latest crossover. It offers an airy cabin with a premium feel to it, and in the Acenta Plus you’ll benefit from Nappa leather seats with massage and memory function in the front.
These two seats are heated for those gloomy winter days. A large 12.3-inch infotainment screen is part of the package in this trim, funnelling your media and tunes through a Bose audio system. A wireless charging system is available as standard in any of the three trim levels. LED headlamps are inclusive all round, while the matrix LED driving lamps are exclusive to the mid and halo variant.
Nissan introduced us to Nissan Intelligent Mobility a few years ago. NIM is what they call their safety and driver aid package. Included are predictive front collision warning, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Depending on the model variant, you’ll get some or all of the NIM features.
Image: Supplied
