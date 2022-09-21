FIRST DRIVE | The rapid new Audi RS3 is a triumphant salute to internal combustion
Premium 21 September 2022
Like most of the automotive world, Audi is heading into an electric future which makes cars like the new RS3 a dying breed.
To old-school petrolheads, a charismatic sound is an important part of the driving experience in a high-performance car. Thus, knowing the RS3’s successor in a few years’ will be battery-powered and silent, hearing the heady roar of its petrol engine took on special significance when I drove the new RS3 at its SA launch last week...
FIRST DRIVE | The rapid new Audi RS3 is a triumphant salute to internal combustion
Group motoring editor
Like most of the automotive world, Audi is heading into an electric future which makes cars like the new RS3 a dying breed.
To old-school petrolheads, a charismatic sound is an important part of the driving experience in a high-performance car. Thus, knowing the RS3’s successor in a few years’ will be battery-powered and silent, hearing the heady roar of its petrol engine took on special significance when I drove the new RS3 at its SA launch last week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure