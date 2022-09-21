×

Motoring

FIRST DRIVE | The rapid new Audi RS3 is a triumphant salute to internal combustion

Premium
21 September 2022
Denis Droppa
Group motoring editor

Like most of the automotive world, Audi is heading into an electric future which makes cars like the new RS3 a dying breed.

To old-school petrolheads, a charismatic sound is an important part of the driving experience in a high-performance car. Thus, knowing the RS3’s successor in a few years’ will be battery-powered and silent, hearing the heady roar of its petrol engine took on special significance when I drove the new RS3 at its SA launch last week...

