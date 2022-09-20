Technical specifications
Type: Electric
Power: 400kW
Torque: 795Nm
Drivetrain: All-wheel drive
Performance
Top speed: 220km/h
0-100km/h: 3.9 secs (as claimed), 3.8 secs (as tested)
Consumption: 22.5kW/h (as claimed), 15.1kW/h (as tested)
Emissions: None
Standard features
Brake assist, traction control, six airbags, ABS, park-distance control, run-flat tyres, tyre pressure sensor, sports suspension, electrically adjustable mirrors, heated exterior mirrors, keyless central locking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, navigation, daytime driving lights, multifunction steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, auto on/off lights, voice control, high beam assist, cruise control, sunroof, rain sensor wipers
Warranty: unlimited distance vehicle/100,000km battery
Maintenance plan: five years/100,000km
Price: R1,600,000
Lease*: R34,089
* at 10% interest over 60 months, no deposit
BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe
WE LIKE: Looks, practicality, performance
WE DISLIKE: Stage six load-shedding
VERDICT: A proper BMW, just electric
Competition
BMW M440i xDrive, 285kW/500Nm — R1,363,966
BMW M3 Competition xDrive, 375kW/650Nm — R2,000,797
Motor News star rating
Design * * * * *
Performance * * * * *
Economy * * * * *
Safety * * * * *
Value For Money * * * *
Overall * * * * *
REVIEW | Does the BMW i4 Gran Coupe have the beating of its petrol sibling?
Senior motoring writer
Aside from model designation badges, the new BMW i4 is essentially an electric 4 Series Gran Coupe, and reflects the German carmaker’s “Power of Choice” stance in the raging debate about future power trains.
The oversized vertical kidney-grille is closed in the i4 but it’s just as mean-looking and aggressive as its combustion-engine cousins. It’s a similar situation inside with the composition of feel, materials and décor, plus electric-specific graphics and functionality.
Otherwise the rest of the detail such as length, width, wheelbase and boot size are evenly matched, though the battery pack makes the i4 510kg heavier than the petrol-powered M440i xDrive.
There’s only one choice in the EV version — the i4 M50 — but you can opt to add the R17,200 M Sport Package, which offers BMW Individual Lights Shadow Line, high-gloss surfaces, and M Sport brakes with red calipers. There’s also the R6,300 M Technology package, which swaps the red calipers for blue units, and 19-inch wheels that cost R7,200. Furthermore, you can fit the carbon exterior package, which decorates mirrors and inserts with the lightweight material at a cost of R86,600, while the Tanzanite blue metallic paint of our test model costs an extra R32,100.
In standard trim the i4 M50 has plenty of luxuries and technologies, including a panoramic glass roof, cruise control and rear-view camera. It’s just as luxurious as its petrol-powered alter-ego, but a very different animal when you prod its electrified pedal.
While other EV makers kept the world’s car fanatics on the edge of their seats with insanely fast models, BMW was perfecting the i4. The power train is an all-wheel-drive electric system that provides 400kW and 795Nm. Using our Vbox testing equipment, the i4 M50 scorched the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.8 secs, which matches the rear-wheel drive, petrol-powered BMW M3 sedan.
Top speed is a relatively modest 220km/h and a far cry from the 250km/h of the M440i xDrive, or the 290km/h by the full-fat BMW M3 Competition. The i4’s lack of a sports car’s velocities are triumphs elsewhere, though. BMW promises a 465km range, but on a full charge our test unit pledged only 360km. In my real-world test it achieved about 300km, a figure that sufficed for my regular travels.
The i4 also has one of the best energy recuperation systems I’ve experienced. Besides the EcoPro drive mode, which prioritises energy saving systems, the regenerative braking feature is aggressive and integrated with topographic sensors that kick in autonomously when a dip in the road is encountered.
This braking effect can be an annoyance but you can adjust the level and also use manual deployment by tapping the gear lever sideways. I found it best to personally manage the energy farming while ensuring smooth progression, and when used effectively the i4 recoups energy with the potential to reach the maker’s claim of over 400km.
A full charge took two to three hours on a high-power DC charger, while a home wallbox charger takes a bit longer. Still, the i4 remains a BMW in every sense. The drive quality is comfy on most surfaces. The steering is sharp and made more alive by the instantaneous delivery of its colossal power any time, anywhere.
Even on twisty sections of road the sport suspension assures handling prowess, and the all-wheel drive system manages the visceral outputs evenly and securely. The usual BMW safety arsenal is also on hand as extra cover.
Other driving modes are Comfort and Sport. The latter has the i4 at its most savage in acceleration, the batteries obviously deplete much faster though the car becomes almost musical, emitting a menacing hiss. BMW says that’s meant to bring an emotive vibe when driven with verve. You’ll either love or loathe it.
The bigger issue is how the i4 stands up to its 4 Series Gran Coupe cousin. Our time with the i4 found it to be a true BMW in character and expectations — and, yes, it’s good enough to make you consider buying it ahead of a petrol BMW Gran Coupe.
Technical specifications
Type: Electric
Power: 400kW
Torque: 795Nm
Drivetrain: All-wheel drive
Performance
Top speed: 220km/h
0-100km/h: 3.9 secs (as claimed), 3.8 secs (as tested)
Consumption: 22.5kW/h (as claimed), 15.1kW/h (as tested)
Emissions: None
Standard features
Brake assist, traction control, six airbags, ABS, park-distance control, run-flat tyres, tyre pressure sensor, sports suspension, electrically adjustable mirrors, heated exterior mirrors, keyless central locking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, navigation, daytime driving lights, multifunction steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, auto on/off lights, voice control, high beam assist, cruise control, sunroof, rain sensor wipers
Warranty: unlimited distance vehicle/100,000km battery
Maintenance plan: five years/100,000km
Price: R1,600,000
Lease*: R34,089
* at 10% interest over 60 months, no deposit
BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe
WE LIKE: Looks, practicality, performance
WE DISLIKE: Stage six load-shedding
VERDICT: A proper BMW, just electric
Competition
BMW M440i xDrive, 285kW/500Nm — R1,363,966
BMW M3 Competition xDrive, 375kW/650Nm — R2,000,797
Motor News star rating
Design * * * * *
Performance * * * * *
Economy * * * * *
Safety * * * * *
Value For Money * * * *
Overall * * * * *
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure