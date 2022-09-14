Volkswagen on Wednesday unveiled its all-new Polo sedan.
Manufactured in Pune, India, this newcomer is the only three-box sedan in the entire local Volkswagen model lineup.
While not the most exciting vehicle to wear the VW badge, the Polo sedan offers tons of practicality courtesy of its generous dimensions and capacious boot. Take out your tape measure and you'll find it measures 4,561mm long, 1,752mm wide and 1, 507mm tall. According to Volkswagen, the trunk sports 521 litres of space – a boon for small families.
Standout exterior features across the new Polo sedan range include LED headlights and taillights, a signature chrome grille as well as a chrome finish applied to the window strips and door handles. Utilitarian 16-inch steel wheels are standard on the base model while the Life derivatives up the style ante with a set of smart 16-inch "Scimitar" alloy wheels.
New Volkswagen Polo sedan touches down in SA
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen on Wednesday unveiled its all-new Polo sedan.
Manufactured in Pune, India, this newcomer is the only three-box sedan in the entire local Volkswagen model lineup.
While not the most exciting vehicle to wear the VW badge, the Polo sedan offers tons of practicality courtesy of its generous dimensions and capacious boot. Take out your tape measure and you'll find it measures 4,561mm long, 1,752mm wide and 1, 507mm tall. According to Volkswagen, the trunk sports 521 litres of space – a boon for small families.
Standout exterior features across the new Polo sedan range include LED headlights and taillights, a signature chrome grille as well as a chrome finish applied to the window strips and door handles. Utilitarian 16-inch steel wheels are standard on the base model while the Life derivatives up the style ante with a set of smart 16-inch "Scimitar" alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied
Step inside the two-tone cabin you'll discover the base model gets a seven-inch touchscreen radio with App-Connect, cruise control and a multi-function steering wheel.
The flagship Life derivative builds on this specification level with keyless entry and start, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a reverse camera, wireless mobile charging and wireless App-Connect.
Other notable additions sweetening the deal take the form of climatronic air-conditioning, ambient lighting as well as a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel and gear lever. Power adjustable and folding exterior mirrors are also included as standard as are front fog and cornering lights. Opt for the Life Tiptronic variant and Volkswagen will add hill start assist and paddle shifters on the steering wheel.
Image: Supplied
All new Polo sedan models are powered by a 1.6l four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine making 81kW and 152Nm of torque. It is paired to a five-speed manual transmission although a six-speed Tiptonic gearbox is available as an option on the Life derivative.
Pricing for the new 2022 Volkswagen Polo sedan lineup is as follows:
1.6 manual: R318,300
1.6 Life manual: R345,600
1.6 Life Tiptronic: R365,500
Pricing includes a three-year/120,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure